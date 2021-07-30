ELKHART — An Elkhart teenager died in a single-vehicle crash near Bristol Thursday night.
Juan Avalos Jr., 17, was riding in a car when it left C.R. 108 and struck a tree between C.R. 31 and C.R. 131, east of Bristol, around 8:35 p.m. Avalos, who was a front seat passenger, was killed at the scene, according to a news release from Elkhart County police.
The car’s driver, Ruby Barcenas, Elkhart, and a back seat passenger, Alan Gomez, Goshen, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
