Crash claims Milford women's lives in Kosciusko County

Kosciusko County police and firefighters work at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash at C.R. 225 South and Packerton Road near Winona Lake Saturday.

Two Milford women are dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday near Winona Lake.

A minivan driven by Beverly Flannery, 73, of Milford, pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Karlee Marshall, Warsaw, and the vehicles collided at the intersection of C.R. 225 South and Packerton Road around 4:45 p.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release.

The crash apparently caused both vehicles to leave the road, with Flannery’s van rolling onto its top.

Flannery and her passenger, Linda Musselman, 78, of Milford, were both killed, police said.

Marshall was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

