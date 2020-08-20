SYRACUSE — A 17-year-old died Thursday after the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree.
Anthony Reyes, of Ligonier, was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra east on South County Line Road east of C.R. 137 around 3 p.m. when the vehicle went left of center and off the north side of the road before striking a tree, according to a report from Elkhart County police.
Reyes was wearing a seatbelt, according to the police report.
His passenger, also 17 years old of Ligonier, suffered a laceration to his left hand and was transported to Goshen Hospital by ambulance. He was also wearing a seatbelt, police stated in the report.
