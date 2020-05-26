BRISTOL — An Ohio man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Bristol Monday night.
Zachary Moore, of Fostoria, Ohio, apparently lost control of the car he was driving and wrecked along U.S. 20 around 10:50 p.m. The car rolled into a wooded area west of C.R. 27, Elkhart County police said in a news release. A police report indicates Moore had tried to pass another vehicle on the highway prior to the crash.
The 26-year-old Moore died at the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
