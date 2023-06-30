GOSHEN — Crane Composites awarded First Light Mission its Crane Charitable Funds grant of $5,000.
Shelly Scheetz, Human Resources manager at the Goshen facility, and Starla Toddy, plant manager of the Goshen facility, awarded the letter and check to Mindy Morehead, executive director of First Light Mission.
Toddy explained that philanthropy is woven into Crane’s legacy.
“There is a long history of giving back to the communities where our associates live and work,” she said. “Founder R.T. Crane, emphasized and focused on the importance of corporate citizenship and giving. Not just monetarily, but through volunteerism in support of local communities.”
Scheetz explained that when it came to picking who to give this fund to one of the leadership team members was very interested in helping individuals who have food insecurity and through a Google search found First Light Mission.
“One of our leadership team members asked if there was anything to help along the lines of when people have food insecurity and things of those nature,” Scheetz said. “So honestly, we did a Google search. We didn’t know anything about First Light Mission, learned about First Light Mission, went to their website, went to their Facebook page, thought it would be a great charity to support and so we nominated them for the grant.”
She finished with sharing that she is incredibly proud to work for an organization that prides themselves on giving back to the community.
“I think it’s fantastic to work for a company that likes to invest in the community, especially for the underprivileged that need more help with things,” Scheetz said.
For more information on Crane Composites, visit www.cranecomposites.com or call 574-534-0010. For more information on First Light Mission, call 574-534-2300 or visit www.firstlightmission.org.