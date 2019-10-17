Saturday
Greencroft Fall Bazaar — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd. There will be many homemade items and new items available from home party consultants. Breakfast and lunch will be available from the B in the Circle Bistro located in the community center.
Those who are interested in being a vendor, should pick up a form at the community center.
For more information, call 574-537-4096 or email amy.willhelm@greencroft.org.
Greencroft Middlebury Fall and Holiday Bazaar — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Senior Center, 701 Windridge Dr., Middlebury. There will be wooden items made in the woodshop, handcrafted fall and holiday decorations and gifts, cookies, candies and more.
Bristol UMC Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol. There will be homemade food and crafts, as well as direct-sale vendors.
Oct. 26
55th annual Bazaar and Bake Sale — 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rock Run Church of the Brethren, 64985 C.R. 33, Goshen. Items for sale will include homemade baked goods, noodles, comforters and crafts. Also available will be a cookie walk and children’s grab bag. A breakfast and lunch bar will feature homemade cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, soups and pie. All proceeds will benefit local charities. No outside vendors.
OCT. 28-29
Beautiful Things Marketplace Bazaar — 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, hosted by Tri Lakes Community Church, 50755 C.R. 23, Bristol. The Marketplace Bazaar features a variety of handmade and international gifts. All proceeds will support missions coaching and training through Coaching Mission International. For more information, contact Tina at 574-534-0400.
OCT. 29
Holiday Bazaar — noon-7 p.m. at Lakeside Occasions, 2595 S. 625 West, Topeka. There will be more than two dozen vendors, including Thirty-One, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Tupperware and more, plus gourmet coffees, homemade treats and arts and crafts.
There will also be free refreshments and door prizes.
NOV. 2
Holiday Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale — From 8 a.m.-2 p.m., First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Holiday Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale at the church, 720 S Main St., Middlebury.
An assortment of vendors as well as breakfast and lunch items will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will be shared with Ryan’s Place and Blessings in a Backpack.
Sisters of Strength are sponsoring this event co-chaired by Nancy Gleim (574-304-1615) and Rosa Troyer (574-849-0430).
Harvest Holiday bazaar — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Elkhart Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart (rear parking lot entrance.) Egg casserole breakfast will be available until 10 a.m., then lunch begins with ham and bean soup, sloppy Joes, hot dogs, nachos, pie and homemade ice cream. There will be numerous vendors, and second chance items, as well as baked goods, including Amish cookies. For more information, call 574-293-0783.
NOV. 9
Holiday Fantasy Bazaar — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola. There will be local crafters, vendors and lunch on site.
Christmas Holiday Bazaar — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen.
Sugar & Spice Bazaar — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 601 E. Vistula, Bristol. Soup lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Items include church-made strudels, fresh baked cookies and a goodie walk, as well as other home-baked foods. Vendors include Apron Lady, 31 Bags, Ray of Light Oils and 3-D Jewelry/Gifts. Raffles include wine and cheese basket, garden basket, spaghetti night basket, silent auction table. Contact Cindy Keck at 574-848-7255 or 574-370-9253.
