SHIPSHEWANA — Artisan crafters return to Shipshewana this weekend.
The Fall Crafter’s Fair is back at the Michiana Event Center. From Thursday through Saturday, visitors can find artisan and handmade items from makers in a variety of categories ranging from food to woodworking to painting.
“A tribute to the crafting and old-fashioned culture in the surrounding Shipshewana countryside, quilters, carvers, painters, artisans, culinary creators, musicians, and crafters of all types will be at the MEC, providing demonstrations and entertainment every day,” a news release stated.
It’s a tradition spanning over 20 years in the Shipshewana community, beginning at the Blue Gate years ago. In 2019, the Fall Crafter’s Fair made its official transition to the MEC, but due to the pandemic, this is only the third year of it being held at the new location. Despite that, over 100 vendors are expected to attend and the number grows every year.
The festivities begin today at 10 a.m. with everything from handmade tables and homemade soaps to fall mums, local cider and rolled ice cream.
In addition to crafter collections and collaborations around the tradeshow building, the Fall Crafters Fair brings in a host of performing acts.
Today, Jackson Hall begins the entertainment portion of the weekend at 2 p.m. He’s followed by magician Kevin Long at 3 p.m., the Johnson Bentley Band at 4 p.m., Full Measure at 6 p.m., and Heartland Country Cloggers at 7 p.m.
On Friday, entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m. with the Johnson Bentley Band and again at 4:15 p.m. Jackson Hall returns at 1:30 p.m. and again at 5 p.m., and magician Kevin Long at 3 p.m. In the evening, Full Measure again takes the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Aaron Stutzman at 7 p.m.
Saturday the Heartland Country Cloggers begin the entertainment at 11 a.m., followed by Full Measure at noon, Johnson Bentley Band at 1 p.m., and Aaron Stutzman at 2 p.m.
Saturday is also Children’s Day at the Fall Crafter’s Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During that time, there will be train rides, a petting zoo, and treasure hunting. There will also be face painting from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A cornhole tournament begins at 9 a.m.
Food vendors include Dougie’s Hotdogs, Loupa’s Chicken, Reindeer Trails, Dips on the Vine Ice Cream, Amish Country Rolled Ice Cream, Sweet Eliza Bakery, J & E’s Kitchen and Taqueria Los Pelones.
Thursday and Friday, the fair will be open two hours later than in previous years, until 8 p.m. On Saturday, the fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 16 and older, and free for those younger than 16.
For more information or to enter the cornhole tournament, visit