Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected tonight into Friday morning. For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 with gusts to 35 knot gales, shifting to the west Friday night with gusts to 40 knot gales late Friday night into Saturday morning. Waves 7 to 11 feet possible. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&