GOSHEN — Bleats and moos were the only sounds that carried across a mostly empty Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Friday.
This year, because of the novel coronavirus, instead of having the Elkhart County 4-H Fair with its tens of thousands of visitors, a decidedly more sedate event took place, the 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Showcase.
On Friday, only goats and cows were shown.
Families could not mingle and had to stay in their own huddles, and there were no spectators ringside outside of parents.
Edythe Brown, of Middlebury, who is in her sixth year of 4-H, said, "It stinks, but I’m just glad to be at the fair and show.” She was showing a cow and a heifer.
Kayla Ritchie, of Middlebury, has two children showing heifers this year.
“I think honestly we’re just grateful to have a live show,” she said, adding that just to attend the event for a day is better than nothing. Her kids want to show off what they have been working on all year long. “It’s one of the things quarantine did not get to take away,” she said.
Her kids are Alexis, 12, and Aiden, 9. Aiden has cystic fibrosis, so he has been quarantined more than most, his mom explained. He was excited that the 4-H leaders had made safety accommodations, which allowed him to participate.
Morgan Weddell, 11, Goshen, is in her third year and was preparing to show two heifers. “It’s really different in a way, but we can still do stuff,” she said about the showcase. “I feel good. I wish we could do more than just today.”
A few stalls down, Lydia Nisen, of Goshen, and her cousins, Owen and Oliver Nisen, were prepping for exhibition.
Lydia said that even though there isn’t a fair, she’s happy to still be able to show her four heifers. This is her seventh year. She said she misses fair food, hanging out with people at the fair and playing cards with her friends.
Rich Nisen, Owen and Oliver’s dad, laughed and said, “I thought it would be cool if they wore their numbers on their masks.” That did not happen, he pointed out.
“It’s different,” he said. “I’m grateful they got to show. … I think they miss the actual social part, being able to hang out.”
That was what Kamryn Miller, of LaGrange, missed most as well. The six-year 4-H member said, “I’m glad we’re able to still show. It’s going to be different than any other year. The best part of 4-H is being with other people in the club.”
Her brother, 10-year-old Jaxon Miller, agreed. In his third year of 4-H, Jaxon said he enjoys hanging out with his friends in the club during fair week.
Kamryn added she misses the fair doughnuts, while Jaxon said he misses all of the food and rides.
Ten-year 4-H’er Amy Thomas said ending her 4-H career on this COVID note is disappointing. “I wish it could have been normal,” she said. “But at least I got to show and I’m happy about showing.”
She has shown dairy cows all 10 years and will miss seeing all of her friends during the fair, plus the food “and sitting out at the fair all day and making memories.”
Memories were still made even with social distancing and masks. Exhibitors paraded their cows and goats around separate arenas. Judging itself really did not change. But, according to Guernsey Club 4-H leader Carla Weaver, they combined cow classes to shorten the length of the show. “That’s the main change this year,” she said.
So in a normal year, there would be junior and senior classes for 2-year-olds, junior and senior classes for 3-year-olds, a 4-year-old class and an age class.
This year, all of the 2-year-olds were shown together, all of the 3-year-olds were together and all of the 4-year-olds and older were in their own class.
Weaver added that normally showmanship is done at the end, but they moved it to the beginning so people could load up and leave if they had heifers and were not competing in cows.
“We wanted to support the Health Department and get people off the fairgrounds as soon as possible,” Weaver said.
Over in the goat area, the sentiment was much the same. Parents and their children, like Allison and Wesley Burkholder, were just happy to be able to show.
“That’s all I care about,” Allison said of her son, Wesley, being able to show. “They’ve worked really hard to get to this point. We’re going to celebrate it.”
Parent Rachel Lechlitner, Goshen, said she feels sorry for first-year parents who had to navigate all of the changes. Her daughter, Breanna Lechlitner, is a 10-year member. “This year was really important to her,” Rachel said.
Her son, Braxton Lechlitner, is in his fifth year. “It’s different,” he said. “I wish we would have the fair like every year.”
Rachel, who brought 10 goats, said she estimated that about half the number of goats showed up this year as in years past.
Joseph Mitschen has been showing goats for five years. “It’s kind of quiet and lonely because you’re so used to all of the noise and people,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like the fair.”
Sisters Sophie and Mackenzie Grueser both won in competition Friday. Sophie won senior showmanship while Mackenzie won master variety goat showman.
Sophie, a seventh-year 4-H’er, said she missed seeing her friends this year.
Mackenzie, in her eighth and last year, said of wrapping up her 4-H career with the showcase, “I’m happy that they are doing something other than just virtual. … I’m happy they got something together … so we have this experience for our last year.”
