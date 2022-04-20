COVID volunteers honored Tuesday in Goshen

GOSHEN – On Tuesday volunteers with Center for Healing & Hope were recognized with a breakfast and group photo with Mayor Stutsman, Lydia Spencer from the Elkhart County Health Department, and Olivia Wenger who is the COVID-19 Testing Project Manager.
April is National Volunteer Month, and this week is National Volunteer week, according to a news release.
“Center for Healing & Hope’s mission is to provide medical and advocacy services in a Christ-like manner to meet people’s needs in the community,” the release stated. “Living into that mission of meeting people’s needs in the community, CHH jumped into action in May of 2020 to mobilize and become one of the first and largest state affiliated COVID-19 testing sites in the area. A call for volunteers was made. That call was answered.”
By the end of 2021 volunteers had collected over 70,000 samples at the testing site, administered more than 200 vaccines at two pop-up clinics, helped move the entire testing site three times, provided care for numerous patients at the clinic, and helped 616 people receive GRID (Goshen Resident ID) cards.
“While the pandemic has been disheartening, volunteers showed up everyday with renewed spirits, ready to preserve the health and wellness of the community,” the release added. “The collective, heroic efforts of these selfless volunteers has given the region free, accessible, consistent access to COVID-19 testing for nearly two years.”
Center for Healing & Hope is set to close the testing site indefinitely June 30. To learn more visit www.CHHclinics.org.
