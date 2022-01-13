GOSHEN [mdash] Wilma J. Yoder, 87, Goshen, died at 8:54 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at her residence of natural causes. She was born Sept. 8, 1934, in LaGrange, to Joe B. and Saloma (Christner) Bontrager. On March 22, 1956, in LaGrange, she married Jonas E. Yoder. He survives. Survivors in add…