GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools' leaders announced Thursday that Friday will be an eLearning day because of the high number of students and staff who are absent from COVID.
The note gives instructions on how students and parents should proceed and that counselors will also be available throughout the day. Students may contact counselors via email.
School Nutrition will be providing breakfasts and lunches at all the schools, the release reads. Students should take their student IDs to pick up their meals, or parents/older siblings may bring IDs to pick up meals for the family.
Meals will be available during the following times:
• Chamberlain — Breakfast serving times, 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch serving times, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Location of pick-up: Door L (off of Middlebury Street)
• Chandler — Students may pick up both breakfast and lunch from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Location of pick-up: Door G (back kitchen door).
• Goshen High School — Meal service, 9:30-11 a.m. Students will be able to get both breakfast and lunch from 9:30-11 a.m. Location for pick-up: Door 3G
• Goshen Intermediate School — Meal service, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Students will be able to get both breakfast and lunch from 7:30-8:30. Location for pick-up: Door 10 (around the back of the school).
• Goshen Junior High — Breakfast serving times, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch serving times, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Students may pick up both meals at the same time. Location of pick-up: Door M (back of the building, by the football field).
• Model — Breakfast serving times, 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch serving times, 11 a.m.-noon. Location of pick-up: Door B (the door the car riders use).
• Parkside — Breakfast serving times, 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch serving times, 11 a.m.-noon. Location of pick-up: Franklin Street – Door “E”
• Prairie View — Students may pick up both breakfast and lunch from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Location of pick-up: Door O
• Waterford — Breakfast serving times, 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch serving times, 11 a.m.-noon. Location of pick-up: Door C (kitchen door).
• West Goshen — Breakfast serving times, 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch serving times, 11 a.m.-noon. Location for pick-up: School main entrance doors.
The release reads, "At this time, GCS is only planning to have an eLearning day on Friday, January 14. However, the next two weeks are likely to continue to have increased numbers of COVID cases. Please stay tuned to ParentSquare for updates."
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday, so GCS will not have school, school officials noted.
