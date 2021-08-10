GOSHEN — Students walked in for their first day at Bethany Christian Schools with masks — a quick change in the original school plan.
“Well, we started the year a little different than we intended,” Principal Hank Willems said, following advice from the Elkhart County Health Department.
On Monday, the health department recommended that with the delta variant taking a hold in Elkhart County that all people — vaccinated or un-vaccinated — mask up indoors, especially in places where there are large gatherings.
“Being in a school grades three through 12, with having a portion of our student body unable to get vaccinated, we felt it was very important to follow those guidelines,” Willems said. “As a member of the Elkhart County and Goshen communities we’re also trying to our part to stop the spread — doing our civic duty for our community.
“We’re not happy about going back to the masks and we will do everything we can to get off these things as soon as we feel that its safe or we’re told that its safe.”
He pointed out that Bethany has a high percentage of vaccinated students and 100% of its faculty is vaccinated.
“So we feel like we’re in a really good position to be safe, but again we are going to be a part, we are going to do what we can to help the greater Goshen and Elkhart County communities,” he said.
COVID numbers rise at Goshen Hospital
Goshen Hospital has been seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 inpatients over the last several weeks.
According to information provided by Goshen Health, in just the last 10 days they have seen COVID-19 hospitalizations back into the mid to high teens on a daily basis.
“It is estimated that nearly 90% of COVID-19 infections in Indiana are from the delta variant,” the statement reads.
Hospital officials believe Goshen to be in a similar situation. With the continued spread of variants, other hospitals in the area have mandated that employees be vaccinated or lose their jobs.
Goshen Health’s leaders have not mandated vaccinations at this point.
“At this time, we have not made a decision regarding implementation of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate,” the statement reads. “Our medical experts and administration team continue to review available clinical trial data, evidence-based guidance from national agencies, as well as local and regional data; however, no timetable to make a decision is set.”
According to information provided by Goshen Hospital, masks are required for all colleague interactions with the public and patient care. In limited, non-public settings, vaccinated colleagues can remove their masks.
“In conjunction with this protocol, fully vaccinated colleagues have the opportunity to obtain and wear a badge sticker that confirms their COVID-19 vaccination status for masking purposes,” the statement reads. “Wearing a sticker is voluntary and is not in violation of any Goshen Health policies.”
Citing privacy policies, Goshen Health officials would not say what percentage of their staff has been vaccinated.
The Goshen News asked about nurse staffing numbers, which have been a concern during the pandemic.
“As the entire healthcare industry can attest, staffing is extremely challenging,” Goshen Health officials said. “Our nurses, along with all our colleagues and providers, are doing an exceptional job despite these challenges. As the positivity rates and inpatient numbers increase, it becomes critical that our community take all precautions necessary to stay safe, take the stress off of our care teams and keep our health system open. The best way to do this is by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
COVID vaccination clinic nets nearly 300
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition and Heart City Health vaccinated nearly 300 people during a drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic Saturday at NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to 298 people in four hours. That is almost double the 152 doses that were administered at the first clinic on July 17, NIHHC officials said.
Of the nearly 300 people vaccinated, 96% were Hispanic. Approximately two-thirds of attendees were pre-registered, and one-third were walk-ins. According to the information provided, 151 people received first doses, and 145 received second doses.
NIHHC saw a 98% return rate for those receiving their first dose on July 17 and becoming fully vaccinated Saturday. Also, 102 children between 12 and 17 years old received the vaccine (57 first dose, and 45 second dose). Families with children received backpacks with back-to-school supplies.
As a point of comparison, the seven-day average of total daily doses (of any kind) given across all of Elkhart County has been hovering under 250, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard.
In just four hours, NIHHC gave more doses than what the two public sites and multiple local private pharmacies and providers in Elkhart County do together on an average day.
“These numbers speak to our ability to reach the Hispanic community,” said Liliana Quintero, NIHHC’s executive director. “When we make COVID-19 vaccination accessible and open to everyone in a culturally sensitive manner, at a venue they trust and where they feel safe, it proves that community members want the vaccine — that is not just about hesitancy.”
Those who received their first dose are already scheduled for their second dose at the next clinic on Aug. 28 at the same location. Everyone age 12 and older will be welcome again. Heart City Health will provide both first and second doses.
No documents are required, and community members are asked to register for their appointments now through NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
“We are six months out from another COVID-19 outbreak, and potentially, it will be worse,” said Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County’s health officer. “We can’t remain passive witnesses,” she said. “Getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.”
