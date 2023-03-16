ELKHART – The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, will hold its next COVID-19 health clinic Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Arena Michiana, 2401 Middlebury St., Elkhart.
All services are free of cost, a news release stated. No documents are required. Community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: ages 5 and older; first dose, second dose, and updated (bivalent) booster
• Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: ages 12 and older; first dose, second dose, amd updated (bivalent) booster
• Flu Vaccine: ages 5-64
• COVID-19 Tests: everyone is eligible
• Information Table: COVID-19 health consultation with a bilingual health professional
• Health Screenings: cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index
"For community members who have not yet gotten their COVID-19 bivalent booster, now is the time," the release added. "Receiving the booster, which is updated to protect against newer strains of COVID-19, is key to ongoing protection from the virus. People who are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines are nearly 10 times less likely to die from the virus than people who are unvaccinated."
To help address transportation barriers, NIHHC is offering a $35 gas gift card to anyone who has an appointment and receives the flu or COVID-19 vaccine, and free tacos will be available.
To learn more, visit www.nihhc.com.