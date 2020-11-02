GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital's staff members are being impacted by COVID-19, causing staffing shortages on top of rising community cases.
The percent of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing, and the number of people hospitalized also remains high for Goshen Hospital, according to information provided by hospital officials.
“Colleagues are being exposed to COVID-19 in the community and are testing positive or needing to quarantine because they’ve been around someone who tested positive. This is causing concerning staff shortages in the hospital as well as our other healthcare offices. It is a real problem,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist. “Please reduce the nonessential time you are out in public — at work, school, church or shopping. We appreciate everything you do to protect yourself and your loved ones, as well as our healthcare professionals, from contracting the virus. Smaller gatherings at home with family and friends are also spreading the virus.”
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Nov. 2, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 19,360 tests completed
- 2,632 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 13.8%)
- 16,485 negative test results
- 167 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 393 hospital admissions
- 361 hospital discharges
- 42 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
