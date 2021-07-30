PLAINFIELD — An outbreak of COVID-19 has caused the suspension of training for Indiana police officers.
A statement issued Thursday by Timothy M. Horty, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy’s executive director, 10 students had tested positive, and nine additional students are being retested after initial results were inconclusive.
Goshen-area police agencies have students at the academy. According to the departments involved, Goshen has three officers attending and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department has two officers there.
Additionally, 50 students at the academy must isolate because they are symptomatic or quarantine because they are considered close contacts of a positive case. The majority of the 117 students are unvaccinated, according to Horty.
The news release states that the Indiana Department of Health will provide specific protocols, such as cohorting students and masking requirements, for all ILEA operations. A restart date has not been set.
