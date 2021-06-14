GOSHEN — Effective Monday, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care, 2824 Elkhart Road.
The Pro Park One COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 2120 S. Main St., Goshen has closed. In addition, online scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine is now through the GoshenUrgentCare.com and not the OurShot.In.gov website, Goshen Health officials stated in a news release.
“Transitioning the COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the urgent care offers added convenience and easy online scheduling,” Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We also look forward to expanding vaccine availability in the coming weeks to our primary care offices.”
Since opening in December 2020, Goshen Health has administered more than 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines. For resources on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit GoshenHealth.com/Covid19. COVID-19 testing remains available by calling 574-535-1750 or scheduling online at GoshenUrgentCare.com.
