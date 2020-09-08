GOSHEN — COVID-19 numbers are staying fairly stable at Goshen Hospital.
According to Goshen Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and infectious disease specialist Dr. Daniel Nafziger, “This week, things have remained fairly stable with respect to COVID-19 numbers. This is encouraging because children have been back in school for a couple of weeks and we haven’t seen a big increase in the number of positive cases. This implies that our precautions of wearing masks, physical distancing and staying home when sick are having the desired effect. We appreciate the community’s staying the course and following the precautions.”
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Tuesday, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 13,825 tests completed
- 1,696 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 12.5%)
- 11,905 negative test results
- 165 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 252 hospital admissions
- 243 hospital discharges
- 28 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported
Elkhart County had two COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health on its dashboard Tuesday. That brings the total number of deaths in Elkhart County to 101. It is the highest number of deaths in the immediate region.
St. Joseph County has the second highest number of deaths with 95, followed by Noble County with 31, Marshall County with 23, Kosciusko County with 17 and LaGrange County with 11.
Statewide, there have been 3,156 COVID-19-related deaths, up 12 from Monday.
