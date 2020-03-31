Two major events scheduled to be held this summer at the Goshen Municipal Airport have been canceled in response to recent public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randy Sharkey, airport manager, said he has received confirmation that America’s Freedom Fest, Goshen’s annual air show and fireworks celebration, originally scheduled for July 11, has been canceled.
Gregg Lanzen, president of the board of directors for America’s Freedom Fest, said, “This has been a very difficult decision for us to make. As much as we wanted to hold this event for the enjoyment of our community, the health care needs of our families, friends and neighbors is of utmost importance right now. So, under the guidance of our federal, state and local health officials we have decided to close this year’s event.”
Lanzen said the plan is to hold the next festival in July of 2021.
The other event canceled is “Air Supremacy Airshows,” the remote controlled airplane model show that was scheduled for July 16–18 at the airport.
STEAKS TO GO
Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse restaurants in South Bend and Elkhart are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.
“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” said Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.
Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks, including ribeye, strips, sirloin and filet. To place an order, customers should call the restaurant.
Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for curbside to-go, which allows customers to pick up food without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.
BANK PLEDGES $250,000
Horizon Bank, which is headquartered in Michigan City and has branches across northern Indiana and Michigan, has pledged $250,000 in aid for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be allocated across several not-for-profit groups that are working to assist affected individuals in communities the bank serves.
“This is an unprecedented time, and as such it’s critical for those that have the resources to do what we can to assist those who are feeling the most immediate impacts of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO. “We want to support organizations that are already positioned, equipped and well managed to efficiently deliver the aid to those most in need.
The bank’s news release states the donations are supporting local area United Ways, food banks and those that provide rental assistance.
RV EVENT CANCELED
Due to the impact the crisis is having on the RV industry and following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The RV Industry Association has canceled “RVs Move America Week.”
The event had been scheduled for May 31 to June 4 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
SOCIAL SECURITY WARNS OF SCAMS
Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, is reminding the public that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency also cautioned everyone to be aware of scammers who try to take advantage of the pandemic to trick people into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency or by mailing cash, to maintain Social Security benefit payments or receive economic impact payments from the Department of the Treasury.
“I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true.” Saul said. “Don’t be fooled.”
Also, to allow available agents to provide better phone coverage, the agency is temporarily changing the national 800 number hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time. The agency is experiencing longer than normal wait times on the 800 number and asks the public to remain patient, use its online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, or call their local office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.