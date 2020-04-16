GOSHEN — Positive tests for COVID-19 continued to climb overnight as a local nursing home reported an increase in residents or staff with the virus.
Elkhart County now has recorded 123 positive tests with three deaths. The death count remained the same but the positive test count rose by 18 since Wednesday, according to information from the Indiana State Health Department.
Counts in other local counties were: 15 in LaGrange with one death; 27 in Noble with one death; 21 in Kosciusko with one death; 20 in Marshall with no deaths; and 306 in St. Joseph with 17 deaths.
The Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community, which houses patients with dementia, now has 10 cases of the virus among residents and staff, according to information from Hubbard Hill.
“Since receiving the initial shipment of COVID-19 testing kits this week, we have initiated testing protocol for all residents and staff of Living Wisdom Center for Dementia Care. As you have seen and heard in the media, as testing numbers increase, so predictably do the number of positive diagnoses. And this has been the case at Hubbard Hill as well,’ said CEO Patrick Pingel.
Elkhart County Health Department spokeswoman Melanie Sizemore said the department’s contact tracing team is working to trace anyone who may have had contact with the residents.
“They have not allowed visitors in some time so chances are that most immediate contacts will be employees and other people in the facility,” she said.
The Living Wisdom Center opened in June of 2019 and is a new concept in dementia care. Home-style residence areas are adjacent to a large conservatory that mimics yards.
“We have reached out. They are doing fine on PPE (personal protective equipment), said Jen Tobey, director of Elkhart County’s Department of Emergency Management. “They have secured tests to complete testing of the remainder of staff and patients. They are holding their own and we are here to assist them with anything they need.”
No other residential facility in the county has had positive tests for COVID-19, according to Tobey and Sizemore.
Pingel said, “Prior to the virus escalation, contingency planning for repurposing an LWC household was initiated in order to convert it to a locked-down, quarantine unit if needed. With the latest diagnoses, those residents with positive diagnoses were moved into the designated quarantined household. We expect to complete testing of all Living Wisdom Center residents and staff no later than Friday.”
