From navigating a significant shakeup in membership to governing during a global pandemic, 2020 was without a doubt one of the most eventful and disruptive years in memory for the Goshen City Council.
As a year of notable transition, 2020 began with a major rearranging of the council’s makeup with the arrival of three new council members: Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; Gilberto Perez Jr., D-District 5; and Matt Schrock, R-District 3.
With her arrival, Eichorn filled the seat vacated by Democrat Julia Gautsche, who chose to retire at the end of 2019 after having served four consecutive four-year terms, for a total of 16 years on the council.
Perez Jr. was elected to fill the seat vacated by Democrat Adam Scharf, who chose to forgo seeking a second term on the council in order to run for — and ultimately win — the race for Goshen clerk-treasurer, besting Republican incumbent Angie McKee for the seat.
And with his razor-thin election win, Schrock filled the seat vacated by Republican Mike Orgill, who like Gautsche and Scharf chose not to seek re-election to the council.
In addition to the three newcomers, re-elected to additional four-year terms on the council in November 2019 were: Brett Weddell, R-At Large; Julia King, D-At Large; Jim McKee, R-District 1, and Doug Nisley, R-District 2.
2020 IMPACTS
With the new year just around the corner, The Goshen News recently spoke with all seven members of the council to get their thoughts on some of the biggest issues they faced this past year, plus a few predictions for what may be on the horizon for 2021.
In a surprise to no one, the arrival of the COVID-19 virus in early 2020 overwhelmingly topped the list of the most impactful issues to face the council this year.
“In a ‘normal’ year, having three new council members and a new clerk-treasurer would have been significant. But 2020 threw so much new stuff at everyone that we all learned together. A year ago, I’d never heard of Zoom; now it’s foundational to democracy! Hardship reveals character, and that’s what COVID did in Goshen,” King said of the pandemic’s arrival. “We’ve seen struggle, experimentation, adaptation and trudging through. We’ve seen weaknesses, too: denial of science, and attempts to intimidate elected officials about a mask ordinance. We shouldn’t brush that under the rug. But mostly we’ve seen widespread generosity, creativity and compassion in Goshen. And who could review 2020 without uttering this phrase: Thank you, health care workers!”
Beyond COVID-19, King mentioned the city’s funding of a new director position for the Goshen Community Relations Commission as an important move, while both King and Weddell pointed to the successful first year of the city’s new Department of Environmental Resilience as particularly meaningful for the city.
“These are meaningful, forward-thinking changes that demonstrate a commitment to social and environmental sustainability in our community,” King said.
For Eichorn, navigating the divisiveness that surged throughout the city in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election was particularly impactful from her perspective.
“We as a council have had to make some tough decisions this year while wading through the opinions coming from both far-reaching sides,” Eichorn said. “Goshen was not immune to the effects of the national issues and election, and the resulting effects of the pandemic exacerbated the tension that was already building.”
WORK LIMITED
Perez Jr. agreed.
“The pandemic has limited the ability to continue the work the Community Relations Commission started at their community conversations. Creating open spaces that were safe for dialogue were not able to be created, and we have not moved forward on building our relationships with people that have differing views and values,” he said. “This work happens in neighborhoods, and it was hard to fully engage constituents on these topics. Our neighborhoods are places where dialogue happens, but due to the pandemic, we are not able to reach out and create spaces for this important work.”
For his part, Weddell said he also feels the council’s passage of Resolution 2020-19, Recognizing and Supporting the Goshen City Police and Commitment to the Community, should rank particularly high on the council’s list of most impactful issues of 2020.
“In the face of nationwide unrest with policing in other communities, it was vitally important,” Weddell said, “that the council recognize the efforts, actions, and policies that Goshen Police Department has had in the past, currently has, and those for the future that treat all residents and visitors of Goshen equally and with utmost respect while at the same time continuing to provide a safe work environment for the city officers.”
Other major issues mentioned by the council as topping the list for 2020 included: making headway on a significant amount of infrastructure work, from the downtown Main Street makeover, to the Northside sewer improvements, to the East Goshen water main upgrade; navigating the benefits and/or consequences of increased use of automation by the manufacturing industry, particularly in the wake of COVID’s arrival; and passing the 2021 budget with very little fanfare.
THE YEAR AHEAD
Jumping forward to their predictions for 2021, many of the council’s members noted that if 2020 taught them anything, it’s that you can never really know what the future will bring your way.
Most mentioned COVID-19 and the city’s ongoing response to the pandemic as likely monopolizing at least the early part of the new year, if not longer.
“As is obvious, COVID-19 will still be front and center,” Weddell said. “What impact will it continue having on our local businesses and families? What impact will it have on city finance? How soon can we resume some sense of normalcy? All these issues either directly or indirectly effect how the city moves forward on initiatives both large and small in 2021 and beyond. The readers of The Goshen News will have to patiently wait along with the council members to see how everything plays out.”
King also believes the virus will continue to impact the city.
“COVID will likely continue casting its shadow over Goshen, and the nation,” King said. “We might need to revisit mask enforcement. We’ll definitely need to assess and deal with COVID’s economic impact — for the city’s budget, as well as for the personal budgets of the many people who live here.
“The city can help provide some formal support, such as rental assistance and emergency shelter,” she added. “Ordinary residents with financial means can play an equally important role in keeping our community vibrant by making a serious commitment to spend their dollars in our local businesses, and by donating to the local nonprofits who offer support to those among us who might need extra care getting through to the other side of the COVID economy.”
Moving beyond COVID, King said she hopes the council will take some time to review and/or update the city’s tax phase-in policy, as well as its zoning ordinance, with a particular eye toward landscaping provisions as the city works toward its goal of 45% tree canopy by 2045.
For her part, Eichorn said she anticipates a renewed focus on the large deficit for market rate as well as affordable homes in the city.
“The difficulty in that will be balancing the need for homes versus the effects on the surrounding environment and the city’s goal of a 45% tree canopy by 2045,” Eichorn said. “And as far as projects, a major project that is underway is the Goshen River District Project that I am a part of. Goshen residents should have an idea of what will become of that area by early summer.”
Council members Jim McKee and Matt Schrock also pointed to the large number of construction projects still on the books for work in 2021, including a new gas station at Pike Street and Indiana Avenue, and a new 90-unit apartment complex at Indiana and Plymouth avenues.
As for Perez Jr., topping his list for the coming year is fostering support for the city’s neighborhood associations and their community-building efforts; encouraging and enhancing small business development and entrepreneurship both in and outside of the city’s downtown; continuing to explore the impacts of increased use of automation within local industry; working with the mayor and Community Relations Commission on another round of Community Conversations; and working with the Department of Environmental Resilience on the completion of a community climate action plan.
“This plan should reflect our values as a city, should be smart about our energy, be practical, create partnerships between residents and the city, and focus on the economic, equity, and environmental impact of all of our decisions,” Perez Jr. said. “I want to explore with city staff new technologies and evaluate our collective progress.”
