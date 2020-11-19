ELKHART COUNTY — The Elkhart County Health Department has reopened its COVID-19 Call Center to help the community navigate through the pandemic and to help clarify local and statewide policy changes.
Those who have questions about testing sites in Elkhart County, wonder about how public health orders may affect their life or have concerns about a business not operating safely can contact the health department at 574-523-2106, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
People can also file a concern online using the COVID concern form, which can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdEVfR0gjK_kWqCqelnvp3dV0-kK2Gkz4_gYS-TXtfzV6dOZQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
