GOSHEN — Local hospitals have started testing certain patients for COVID-19 through private laboratories. And as the weekend approached, amid a wave of closures and cancellations as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, a testing site was set up Friday outside Goshen Health’s Urgent Care clinic along Elkhart Road.
Goshen Health sent a “small number” of tests for the COVID-19 respiratory illness to commercial lab Quest Diagnostics for analysis this week. Health care providers had ordered the tests for patients, Dr. Daniel Nafziger, chief medical officer at Goshen Hospital, said in a statement.
“Along with many health systems across the country, we are experiencing a testing shortage. Only a few tests have been sent, and no results are available yet. We are working hard to secure as many testing supplies as possible,” Nafziger said in the statement Friday.
He couldn’t provide a figure on the number of tests that have been done, just that it was a small number, saying efforts are focused primarily on providing patient care.
Workers created a driving track with traffic cones and put up a canopy outside the urgent care clinic Friday, establishing an outdoor drive-up testing site.
The COVID-19 tests are only for high-risk patients under doctors’ orders, and not for the general public. The message from Nafziger is those with mild symptoms should recover at home.
“We will not provide testing to those with mild symptoms,” Nafziger said. “As of today, patients can only get tested if a provider orders it. It is imperative that our community understand that if they are experiencing mild symptoms, they should stay at home and self-quarantine so our resources are not overwhelmed. Otherwise, we will run out of tests for those that need it most.”
Dr. Lydia Mertz, Elkhart County Health Officer, indicated Beacon Health System set up a similar testing procedure involving Elkhart General Hospital, where physicians can arrange for patients to be tested at an outdoor site.
Staff in protective gear can collect samples from patients in their vehicles, which limits the patients’ exposure to people inside clinics and hospitals.
“If we can keep anybody with an infectious disease out of there, that’s certainly our preference,” Mertz said.
Collected samples are sent to labs, and the analyses can take three to five days before results are returned, according to Mertz. She said LabCorp is also involved in the testing.
While waiting for the results, she said, patients who were tested should go into isolation.
“If they’re sick they should quarantine themselves now,” Mertz said.
She also didn’t have any numbers on how many people have been tested so far since those aren’t reported to the health department. She said the agency will receive data on tests that come back positive for COVID-19, but not those with negative results — a procedure similar to those involving other infectious diseases, she said.
The health department will also get involved with patients who test positive for COVID-19 with discussions about the illness, quarantining and their family situation to try and keep track of potential exposure, Mertz said.
Plans are in place at the health department, the local hospitals and among emergency responders for the potential spread of COVID-19 cases. If they grow rapidly, she said the department is prepared to supplement its staffing levels by calling up assistants from other county departments to help with calls and paperwork.
“We’ve been going over plans over and over. We’re ready, but we’re depending on the populace to do the things we’ve already said to try and keep the number of positives down,” Mertz said.
Goshen Health temporarily rerouted ambulances from EMS agencies to Goshen Hospital’s south entrance Friday evening. Liz Fisher, Goshen Health spokeswoman, said the move was aimed at maximizing current emergency room needs.
No cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elkhart County as of Friday. Indiana also had no new cases of the illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus. The count remained at 12, with a positive case each in Noble and St. Joseph counties, according to the state health department Friday.
In order to limit the virus’ spread, which is believed to pass primarily person-to-person in close contact with each other, two local school systems announced closures Friday. They joined other districts across the state to shut down amid a domino effect of closings and cancellations affecting local sports, entertainment, programs and services.
The Wawasee Community and West Noble school corporations both announced plans to combine school closures and e-learning days over the next several weeks. Goshen Community and Concord Community schools opted to remain open while canceling events that attract large crowds, according to announcements from each school district.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office also closed to the public for at least the next few weeks, while the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office restricted face-to-face contact with inmates at the jail.
