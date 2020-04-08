GOSHEN — Local judges, sheriffs, attorneys and other stakeholders have started considering letting certain inmates out of jail during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. But don’t expect a flood of releases all at once, or prisoners getting off their sentences scot-free.

The decision-making processes follow an Indiana Supreme Court order filed Friday, along with an urging by state leaders, aimed at helping curb the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, no cases of the illness have been reported at the Elkhart County Jail. The facility has essentially been locked down the past few weeks. Precautions have included limiting new inmate bookings to priority cases, keeping any new inmates separate from the general population and updated health screenings.

“I’m crossing my fingers and praying for the best that we don’t get it in the facility,” Sheriff Jeff Siegel said.

The new supreme court order includes a provision giving local courts authority to potentially modify sentences of non-violent inmates and juveniles in jails or community corrections programs. Judges in each county are instructed to review cases with input from a team of their county’s sheriff, prosecuting attorneys, defense lawyers, community corrections staff and health leaders to decide whether to move eligible inmates to home detention or probation, or even suspend some sentences temporarily.

A letter, signed jointly by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the leaders of the Indiana House and Senate, accompanied the order with a call for releasing eligible inmates.

“This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it’s a matter of need in a time of a widespread public health emergency,” the letter states. “Determining who fits into which category is a question of individual offenders, local resources and capacity, local community support, and local health conditions. No Indiana-size solution would fit all.”

Siegel has not released any inmates in response to the outbreak. He said he’ll follow court orders, and he had not received any such order as of Wednesday.

“The only releases I’ll be doing will be the one where the judge of record requests that the inmate be released,” Siegel said. “Essentially, I’ll be following court orders on the releases of people because of this.”

Judges in Elkhart County have requested lists of inmates from the sheriff’s office for local reviews, said Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno.

“Each judge is going to go over that list of people to determine if any of them could be released,” Christofeno said.

INMATE REVIEW

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said that by Monday one local court asked her office to review a list of inmates for potential release. She declined to say which court.

Weighing community safety and a defendant’s constitutional rights are her primary concerns. She won’t sign off on letting those with histories of issues like violence and substance abuse out of jail.

“There is no way I’m going to endorse people with these kinds of risk factors being released out into our community and putting our vulnerable citizens at risk,” Becker said.

LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven said she believes she granted one stay on a sentence through the COVID-19 emergency. Defense and prosecution attorneys had agreed on such a course for a person not considered high-risk. Protecting jail staff and other inmates was the priority.

“Balancing out the safety to not only the staff but the rest of the jail population, that seemed the most prudent thing to do,” Bowen-Slaven said.

She said a few requests for sentence stays have been filed following meetings between attorneys and Sheriff Jeff Campos.

Adapting court and police procedures in response to the health care crisis has been challenging for the justice system, Bowen-Slaven indicated.

“To get control of this pandemic, we just need to take these measures, and hopefully we’ll get through this soon and get back to our normal way of conducting business,” she said.

Kosciusko County authorities met Tuesday to discuss potential jail releases under the new state supreme court order, said Judge David Cates of the county’s Superior Court 1. Inmates who’d be considered eligible would be those with particular health issues, a non-violent history and near the end of their sentences.

“But, at this time, I’m not aware of anybody being released from Kosciusko County on that basis,” Cates said, adding he also wasn’t aware of any cases of COVID-19 in the jail.

He anticipated requests for such releases would come in the form of a filing for a sentence modification.

CITY COURT CASES

Goshen City Court Judge Richard Mehl had not received any motions for COVID-19-related sentence modifications as of Tuesday.

“I haven’t had any requests from anybody that’s sitting there to modify them out,” Mehl said.

If he did receive such requests, Mehl said he probably wouldn’t grant an early release. He’d likely have eligible inmates transferred to home detention during the emergency.

Mehl couldn’t say off the top of his head Tuesday how many inmates are currently jailed on his orders. He said he’d be surprised if the number was more than a dozen.

The city court handles traffic and ordinance violations and misdemeanor cases, including crimes such as thefts, marijuana possession, drinking and driving and domestic battery.

Currently, Mehl is focused on keeping defendants in new cases from staying in the jail as well as out of the courtroom as much as possible.

Those charged with low-level or non-violent misdemeanors but can’t bond out of jail by their initial hearings are released on their own recognizance following a review, Mehl said. The move reflects part of a state criminal rule that took effect in January, saying courts should release people with bonds if they’re not found to be dangerous or flight risks.

“We’re trying to keep people from sitting there if we can,” Mehl said.

The court is also following suit with other local courts and those statewide by holding as many hearings remotely as possible.

Defendants who are still in jail appear for court hearings on Mondays and Thursdays through a video conferencing system. Mehl said at least one hearing was conducted using the Zoom video meeting app. And a new procedure has been implemented where defendants can plead guilty in writing in low-level misdemeanor cases.

The changes are under an emergency rule the state supreme court implemented last month letting courts suspend certain case deadlines; reschedule trials for the sake of social distancing, especially among juries; and restrict public access to courthouses. The new order allowing reviews for early jail releases also extended the emergency situation for courts by about a month.

As a result, courts have significantly reduced their calendars over the past few weeks, reserving full in-person proceedings for essential emergency cases.

Many hearings were postponed, while many more switched to either phone or video calls. The courts in Elkhart County installed new video conferencing systems so inmates in criminal matters can participate in hearings from the jail.