GOSHEN — Visitors will no longer be allowed to bring mobile phones into the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen at the start of the new year.
A new judicial order will ban phones, pagers and other electronic devices from the facility beginning Jan. 2, 2020. Attorneys and court employees are exempt from the ban.
The order, filed Tuesday, cites safety and security, as well as maintaining the “orderly administration of justice” as key reasons for implementing the ban.
“The courts of Elkhart County … have determined that it is of paramount importance and now necessary to ban all cellular telephones, pagers and other electronic devices from the premises,” the order states.
Sheriff’s personnel at the courthouse will have authority to conduct non-invasive searches for such devices under the order. Violators could face contempt charges.
The ban applies to the courthouse in Goshen. There is currently not a similar order for the courthouse in Elkhart.
“We’re going to try it here in Goshen first,” said Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno.
While the judges of the three courts at the courthouse in Goshen agreed to implement the ban, there isn’t unanimous consent for one in Elkhart. Some of the judges at that courthouse favored a ban, but others disagreed with it, Christofeno said.
As the order shows, security is a chief concern in prohibiting phones and other devices.
Christofeno recalled as an example an incident involving the illegal use of a phone during a murder trial in October 2018.
A South Bend woman was taken into custody in Circuit Court, accused of contempt for taking a photo during the trial and posting it to social media. The charge was lifted and the penalty was suspended when the woman agreed to cooperate with an examination of the phone.
Photographing, recording and broadcasting court proceedings are banned in courtrooms across Indiana under a rule in the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct.
The new device ban will be instituted alongside the state prohibition.
One consequence will affect the use of phones by people participating in hearings, primarily civil cases.
Christofeno said people intending to show photos, texts or other materials on their phones during hearings will have to find ways to pull that information off the devices and present them in other formats. He said that should really be a practice anyway for the purposes of submitting evidence into the record.
Plans have also been developed or are under development to address some burdens from the new device ban.
Christofeno said the security station at the courthouse entrance will include lockers where visitors can store their phones with security staff. Another idea is the possibility of visitor passes, which would exempt certain people, like out-of-county attorneys and jurors, from the ban, he said. The passes for jurors, for example, would let them use their phones during trial recesses while they’re confined to the jury room at the courthouse.
“I think there’s going to be some things to work out yet,” Christofeno said.
He signed the order along with Superior Court 3 Judge Teresa Cataldo and Superior Court 4 Judge Gretchen Lund, whose courts are housed in the courthouse.
The new ban follows similar orders prohibiting electronic devices in courthouses in other counties, including Allen St. Joseph counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.