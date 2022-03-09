GOSHEN — After hearing concerns about noise, traffic, retention water and the lack of workers in the area, the Elkhart County Commissioners approved a zone map change for a proposed warehouse and distribution center Monday.
The proposed center, located at Atlas and Innovation drives, would be developed by Shah Land Development LLC.
“I don’t see the upside of this,” Baugo resident Leslie Cunningham told the commissioners during a public hearing on the matter.
The zoning change, from DPUD E-3 and GPUD-E-3 to DPUD M-2, passed unanimously.
The commissioners also approved a number of tax increment finance requests, with the exception of an amendment to a design-build agreement by and between Performance Services Inc. and Elkhart County, which was tabled for one week.
There was also an approval, among other items, of an appropriation request from Cumulative Capital Development Fund for $165,000. These funds would be required to design the repairs to the west steps, as well as design the primary and balcony roof request, at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.