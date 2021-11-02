GOSHEN — Phase 2 of the Elkhart County consolidated courts project can get underway.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a contract with Performance Services Inc., Indianapolis, that will begin Phase 2 of the project — the design process.
The contract includes a guaranteed maximum price for the completion of the design, acquisition of the materials, labor and construction of $93,972,528. The agreement allows for work to continue until the second bond issue is closed, County Attorney Craig Buche said.
The commissioners also approved a limited notice to proceed, which will allow PSI to order steel beams, which Commissioners’ president Suzie Weirick pointed out needs a lot of lead time these days because of supply issues.
Plans call for developing and constructing a four-story, 170,000-square-foot courts complex on property between C.R. 17 and Reliance Road in Goshen.
The project is estimated to cost around $80–$85 million, with construction to make up the bulk of that figure at about $63 million. Bonds of about $35 million were approved October 2020, and the county is working to secure a second round of bonds, of $50–$55 million, to cover the rest of the total.
NONPROFIT MONEY
The commissioners approved several additional appropriation requests, with one of them getting a no vote from Commissioner Brad Rogers.
The commissioners were asked to approve taking $300,000 from the Environmental Special Project Fund to split it evenly between three local agencies: the Center for Community Justice, of which Rogers is a board member; Horizon Education Alliance, of which Weirick is a board member; and Council on Aging of Elkhart County, of which Frank Lucchese is one of the directors.
Weirick said that these groups have been funded for at least three years and were not chosen because the commissioners are involved in them.
“They were picked then and continue to be picked because of their importance and inter-connectivity to the community,” Weirick wrote in a text message. “Directly or indirectly they are tied to the workforce. Some of them need funds and some need them for a match.”
Rogers asked that the commissioners vote separately for each organization. Weirick and Lucchese voted that down and the vote to award $100,000 to each organization passed with a vote of 2:1 with Weirick and Lucchese voting yes and Rogers no.
After the meeting, Rogers explained that when Horizon started the organizers said they would not ask for public money. He believes they should get their money from the companies who benefit from worker training and local retention. He added that social-emotional learning components of what is directed toward students in local schools is also a concern.
That concern was also brought up by Pam Keyser of Middlebury, who said that the questionnaires given to students by HEA’s Comprehensive Counseling Collaborative of Elkhart County have issues in them that are not age appropriate and that are not issues that children that age would necessarily think of on their own. She said HEA does a great sell job, but believes damage is being done to children.
Former Goshen educator Bruce Stahly represented HEA at the meeting and said that the $100,000 local match helps HEA show support from the community and gives the organization some leverage to win other grants.
Support for awarding the money to HEA and the other two groups was also given by Candy Yoder, chief program officer for the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. She said that the foundation has supported all three of these groups, with more than 30 people deciding they are worthy enough to support. She called HEA a backbone organization that is working on issues that are hard to address.
The commissioners also approved:
- An additional appropriation of $20,000 from the Court Interpreter Grant Fund. This is a reimbursable grant.
- A public hearing was conducted for the transfer of 20 feet of land behind Embassy Coffee on West Lincoln Avenue in Goshen to the county for land development purposes. The property is being proposed for sale, explained county attorney Craig Buche. Based on appraisals, the cost would be $312.50.
- The 2022 commissioners meeting schedule.
- An additional appropriation from the General Fund of $120,000 to cover upcoming building repairs and utility buildings.
- An additional appropriation from LIT Special Purpose Fund of $552,442 for a UPS battery backup system at the jail to prevent electrical surges in the event of a power outage.
- Approved a contract with United Consulting for county bridge inspections in 2022/23 in the amount of $229,807. The Indiana Department of Transportation will reimburse 80% of the contract.
- Approved Courtside Ministries using the courthouse property in Goshen and Elkhart in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.