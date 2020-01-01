GOSHEN — With the new year comes a new ban on mobile phones and electronic devices at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.
By a judicial order, the ban takes effect Jan. 2 and covers most visitors.
Court employees and local attorneys are exempt from the ban, and special passes are expected to be provided to attorneys from outside Elkhart County who make court appearances.
Added security and maintaining orderly court business are the primary reasons for implementing the ban under the order, according to the order filed in November. The order was signed by Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno, Superior Court 3 Judge Teresa Cataldo and Superior Court 4 Judge Gretchen Lund — the three judges who preside over the courts in the courthouse in Goshen.
The courthouse in Elkhart, where superior courts 1, 2, 5 and 6 are located along with Juvenile Court, will not have a device ban as the judges there could not reach a unanimous agreement to implement one.
The new ban in Goshen comes as an Indiana judicial rule already prohibits photographing, recording and broadcasting court proceedings.
Judge Christofeno said in November new security lockers are expected to be installed at the courthouse for visitors to store phones and other devices with security staff.
