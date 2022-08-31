GOSHEN — A high-tech camera has been installed at the construction site of Elkhart County’s new Consolidated Courts campus so that residents can view how the new campus is taking shape.
“We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners in a news release.
Merging the County’s two older court facilities into one centralized, digitally sophisticated campus has been in the works for over two decades. The project began in earnest several years ago when the search for a central location convenient to citizens from every city and town in the County began.
“For citizens to see that it’s actually happening after all these years is important,” added Weirick. “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally on our way to getting this done. The location, modernization, and efficiency of this new campus will serve local residents well for the next 100 years.”
The camera, which updates with a fresh image every fifteen seconds, is available for viewing 24 hours a day at www.SmartCourtsProject.com.
The project is expected to be completed early in the fall of 2024.
The design-build team was officially selected Jan. 19, 2021 when Elkhart County Commissioners voted unanimously to hire Performance Services out of Indianapolis to head the Design-Build Construction process. Performance Services earned the highest qualitative score and best price value out of a field of eight qualified teams under consideration at that time.
“Elkhart County Government is committed to keeping constituents informed as the project moves forward,” the release added. “A website with frequently asked questions, key facts and an evolving timeline has been created as part of the process.”