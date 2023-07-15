NORTH WEBSTER — Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. “A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning evidence-based fall prevention program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
Participants will learn how to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone who is concerned about falls, has fallen in the past, has restricted activities because of falling concerns, or who is interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength is encouraged to attend.
To register, contact Shannon Shepherd, Purdue Extension Kosciusko County Health & Human Science Educator, by calling 574-372-2340 or email shephe52@purdue.edu. This program is limited to twelve (12) participants. The program will be held at the North Webster Community Library, 110 E. North St., North Webster.
Classes will be held every Monday beginning Sept. 25 and ending Nov. 13. Classes will be two hours in length and will begin at 10:30 a.m. Registration ends Sept. 4. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. For those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call 574-372-2340 by Sept. 4.