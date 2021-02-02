SOUTH BEND — The owners of a lawn care company in Goshen now owe the federal government more than $1 million after admitting they didn’t pay all their taxes over about four years.
Michael and Laquita Closson, of Goshen, were sentenced in federal court Thursday after pleading guilty to counts of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. through their lawn care and snow removal business.
In the plea made July 2020, the couple, as owners of Affordable Lawn Service, admitted they under-reported income taxes with falsified returns and concealed their income for the years 2012 through 2016, according to court documents and a news release from the district federal prosecutor’s office based in South Bend.
Michael Closson, 52, admitted the couple failed to report about more than $2 million in gross receipts to the business over those four years. The release shows Medicaid application forms were also falsified, and the couple received nearly $65,000 in benefits.
Amid the case, the federal prosecutor’s office said the couple owned two homes, a timeshare, luxury handbags and four vehicles, including a Lamborghini, the news release shows.
As part of the sentence from their plea, the Clossons were ordered to repay the Internal Revenue Service $662,027 in restitution for the back taxes that weren’t paid throughout those four years. Another $298,300 was ordered in restitution to the IRS to make up for state taxes that weren’t paid, and $64,732 to Medicaid, court documents show.
Michael Closson was also sentenced to 15-months in prison, while Laquita Closson, 49, was ordered to serve a year of home detention, court documents show.
