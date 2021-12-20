GOSHEN [mdash] Wilma W. Shaum, 86, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Brutus, Michigan, to William and Annie (Weaver) Brubacher. Wilma accepted Christ as her personal Savior in her youth and was baptized in the Wisler Menno…