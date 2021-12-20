SCOTT — Two people were found dead in a Scott home Monday morning in what police believe to be an "isolated domestic incident."
According to information provided by the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, shortly before 8 a.m. LaGrange County Sheriff's officers were asked to check on the welfare of people at a home at 7035 N. C.R. 675 West in Scott, which is northeast of Shipshewana.
Deputies discovered the bodies of Ashley Lynn Hargrove, 36, Shipshewana, and Adam Brian Leslie, 38, Shipshewana, inside the home, police reported.
LaGrange County deputies requested ISP to assist in the investigation.
Preliminarily, ISP detectives said they believe the deaths to have been an isolated domestic incident involving only the two deceased victims. "Although this investigation is in the very early stages," ISP investigators stated in a news release, "at this time the facts and circumstances do not suggest that any other persons were involved."
The LaGrange County Coroner's office has arranged for autopsies to be conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne later this week, information which will determine cause and manner of death.
This remains an active criminal investigation, police reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.