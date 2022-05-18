WARSAW — Craig and Abby (Tichenor) McLaren fulfilled a dream when they opened Ledgeview Brewing Co., 975 Warren St., Warsaw in December of 2020 and are giving back with two charitable giving programs.
Abby, a Goshen native, explained they started a monthly give-back program after a friend approached them with the idea. The friend was pregnant and found the baby had heart valve issues, so they’d be spending a lot of time at Riley Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald’s House.
Abby said when her friend asked her to do a give-back day. She wasn’t sure what she meant, but they the day happened and it was pretty successful.
“Why stop there?” Abby said she thought. “We could do the same for others.”
Abby asked Craig about it.
“What if we reached out to one nonprofit a month telling them we heard what you do and we like what you stand for and want to do something for you?” she said.
The first organization they reached out to was Cardinal Services in Kosciusko County because one of their employees is a client. Cardinal Services works with those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Abby said they donate 20% of all non-alcoholic sales on the day chosen for the organization. No minimum is required. Last month Sacred Heart School was the recipient and they received $558. This month Warsaw High School Band Boosters will be the recipient.
Upcoming organizations include Magical Meadow Horse Farm — they work with those needing emotional support.
“I reached out to them before they had the recent barn fire,” she said.
The Animal Welfare League is also an upcoming recipient.
“It’s win-win for everyone,” she said. “It helps out a great organization and helps get their message out and helps get out our message, too, and it’s a way to give back and thank the people of Kosciusko and Elkhart County for their support.”
MUG CLUB
The McLarens knew when they started the brewery they wanted to have mugs but she wondered who’d make the mugs. Someone mentioned Justin Rothshank and she said she thought, “I couldn’t believe I didn’t think of him!”
Abby and Rothshank went to school together, graduating Goshen High School in 1996. Abby contacted Rothshank and had him make 200 mugs, numbered and with the Ledgeview Brewing Co. name and logo on them.
She explained people join the club for $60 a year. Perks include only getting charged for 16 ounces when the 20-ounce mug is filled up, $20 off a meal on their birthday, $1 off brews Wednesday and 15% off Ledgeview Merchandise. They auctioned off the number one mug.
“Everyone wants number one,” she said. “So we auction that one off and the proceeds go to the winner’s charity of choice.”
The winner was Mike Pickett, husband of Kate (Rathke) Pickett. Kate’s father was Bryan F. Rathke, Goshen High School teacher and swim coach for over 30 years, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2014.
Kate said they started the scholarship shortly after he died with assistance from GHS swimmers from 1970s-1990s who contributed to get the scholarship going. It’s run through Dollars for Scholars and offers scholarship money for one boy high school swimmer and one girl high school swimmer.
On May 7 they were presented with a check for $541.
“It’s amazing,” Kate said of the donation. “It’s pretty exciting to give to the scholarships and to know that different generations are honoring him and making sure his legacy continues.”
LEDGEVIEW’S STORY
Abby shared that she and Craig met when working together at Weston in Providence. She just graduated culinary school and he was lead cook. Two to three years later they married and moved to Wisconsin, Chicago and St. Louis for jobs. Abby said she told Craig to choose either Chicago to be closer to her parents who were in Goshen at the time or Boston to be closer to his mom in Rhode Island.
They found jobs in Boston and lived there 10 years. Craig moved up to executive chef level of the New England Aquarium. She said the life of a chef is working and sleeping, so she told him he needed a hobby.
“I found one of those make-your-own-beer-at-home kits and got it for him for Christmas,” she recalled. “He really got into it and was making so much beer!”
Friends and family said the beer was so good he should do something with it, so Abby said he submitted to a home brew competition and won one category and came in third in another.
“Home brewing not even a year and he won awards,” she said.
They started talking about owning their own place where they could brew beer and cook barbecue. They fell in love with barbecue while living in St. Louis.
Abby said she was having a conversation with longtime family friend Mary Kay Longacre, who told her there’s a place just like that for sale in Warsaw.
“We always knew if we were going to do this it’d be in Indiana to be close to this side of the family and it’d be more affordable,” she said.
They flew out in September of 2019, made an offer in October and signed papers in November. In March of 2020, COVID closed everything down and they both lost their jobs. They took it as a sign they’d have time to sell their home in Boston, renovate the brewery, plan menus and buy a house in Indiana.
Renovations took place in August through December of 2020 with the help of family and friends. They opened in December with food only while their brewery licensing was going through.
Abby said their kitchen is 95% made from scratch. They brine and smoke the meat, make their own coleslaw, make the barbecue sauce and the desserts. She said there are only a handful of things not made in-house.
“It’s a lot of work, but it shows in the food and people appreciate that,” she said.
Craig said it’s been more satisfying working for his own restaurant versus for someone else’s.
“We have a whole family atmosphere here, we wanted it to be a family-friendly atmosphere,” he said.
The charitable aspect was “a way to give back,” Craig said.
“We said from the start that we wanted to become a part of the community not just live here,” he added.