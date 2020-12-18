GOSHEN — Each year, North Central Indiana Housing inspector Tom Bulger inspects each unit on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which assists low-income families with rental assistance.
During each inspection, Bulger awards the Good Housekeeping Award to tenants who both keep their units clean and report needed repairs throughout the year.
In 2020, Bulger conducted 163 inspections, with 75% of tenants receiving Good Housekeeping Awards, according to a recent news release from North Central Indiana Housing. Each recipient receives a certificate and is entered into the 2020 drawing for a grand prize.
This year’s grand prize winner is Mercedes Bruno and her husband, Guillermo Rivera, who, according to the news release, keep their apartment tidy year in and year out.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways many businesses operate, the Housing Authority had to be creative, according to the news release. Executive director Pamela Kennedy, along with Bulger and Goshen councilwoman Julia King, knocked on the couple’s door Wednesday afternoon and presented the couple with balloons, a dozen roses and a $100 Walmart gift card.
“We appreciate all the landlords who participate in our Housing Choice Voucher program,” Kennedy said. “By giving out Good Housekeeping Awards, we are encouraging tenants to treat their rental units as if they owned them themselves.”
Any landlords who would like to know more about the HCV program can contact the housing authority at 574-269-7641 Ext. 1010.
