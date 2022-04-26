GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners put the finishing touches on the county’s 2022 pavement marking contract during their meeting Monday morning.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved two requests by County Administrator Jeff Taylor connected to the pavement marking project, the first of which was an agreement with The Airmarking Co. finalizing the 2022 contract.
“The two items on County Highway business are both related to the pavement marking contract,” Taylor told the commissioners. “The first item is the approval of the agreement between Elkhart County and Airmarking to perform the pavement marking for this year.”
The commissioners during their April 18 meeting voted to award a contract of just less than $600,000 to The Airmarking Co. for the project. Airmarking was the sole bidder for the project this year.
Also approved Monday was a related request for approval of a performance bond for the 2022 pavement marking contract.
Both requests were approved unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.