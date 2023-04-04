GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners’ meeting Monday was brief and eventful.
Commissioners approved a change in voting ordinance from October. The precinct establishment order addresses precinct lines between Concord-18 and Concord-8; and Osolo-15 and Osolo-12; Union-1, Union-2, and Union-4; and Washington-3 and Washington-4 and eliminates a need to split ballots in those areas with minor redistricting.
•The Elkhart County Highway department requested the purchase of a 2022 Ram 2500 with a service body for about $60,390 from Lochmandy Motors.
•The department also informed the commissioners that they will be advertising for the annual pavement marking program. This year it was determined that a third of them needed to be remarked.
•Several homes in Dunlap will undergo demolition soon. The Elkhart County Commissioners approved requests for bids for the demolition of 22043 Mississippi Ave. and 60317 Fenmore Ave. after the two homes underwent the unsafe building process and evaluation.