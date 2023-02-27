GOSHEN — While Elkhart County prepares to shut down its remaining recycling drop-off centers, the city of Goshen prepares to make a final attempt at the collection of recyclable materials from residents not participating in curbside recycling programs.
On Feb. 13, the city received bids for the project, BFI Waste Services of Indiana LP and Borden Waste-Away Service Inc. During Monday afternoon’s meeting, the Board of Public Works awarded the contract to BFI Waste for $239,859.84 as the lowest responsible bidder.
Services will begin on April 1 on North Indiana Avenue south of West Wilden Avenue and north of the railroad, with the last day of the county’s program on March 31. The contract is set to continue until Dec. 31, 2027, with the possibility of an extension.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said the legal department is also working on an ordinance that would allow them to fine people who dump inappropriately at the new location. Cameras are already posted to view license plates as well as a broad view of the space.
In addition, the county will provide a $50,000 one-time payment for site development and improvements, $60,000 in 2023 for operations and maintenance, $63,000 in 2024 for the same, $66,150 in 2025, $69,400 in 2026, and $72,900 in 2027. Stutsman explained that because the county is closing down its sites, it has offering to help fund cities that are attempting to open their own recycling drop-off centers and he believes the funds should cover the cost of the new location.
Other items to come before the board include:
• Roadway improvements at Reliance Road and Peddler's Village Road are moving along. The Goshen Board of Public Works on Monday approved a resolution of terms and agreement for right-of-way acquisitions for the property at 3105 Peddler's Village Road from Charles and Brenda Moore.
• The board of works approved several annual Community Service Partnership Agreements. The approved partnerships were Center for Business Excellence Inc. at $10,000, Chamber of Commerce of Goshen at $50,000, Downtown Goshen Inc. at $75,000, Goshen Historical Society at $15,000, Goshen Theater Inc. at $75,000, and Warsaw Housing Authority at $27,600.
• Goshen will be one of several sponsors of a newly established local soccer team, Goshen City FC LLC. The Gold Sponsorship agreement comes with a cost of $12,500.
• The board approved the retirement of Goshen police officer Todd Shidler effective Feb. 19. Shidler served the department full-time for 27 years and was a reserve officer prior to that. He was a midnight shift patrolman, firearms trainer, sniper, and most recently a training lieutenant.
• At a cost of about $11,800, the board approved a double-sided, LED-lighted monument-style sign structure for the Regional Training Center by SignTech Sign Services.
• The board approved a request from Christopher Jones, 425 N. Ninth St., to add gravel to his driveway. They also approved a request by Mike Robertson of Griffen P&H Inc. to install two mini splits in the alley just west of 119 Lincoln Ave.
The board approved an amendment agreement through Aug. 21, 2024, for Cummins Sales and Service for inspection and diagnostic testing of city-owned generators for $26,700.
The board also approved an agreement for five-year leasing of three dual port EV charging stations with ChargePoint for $36,000.