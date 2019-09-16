GOSHEN — The Elkhart County government will look over specs for at least two programs amid plans to implement a new human resources management system.
Proposals from three companies, offering different packages, were opened during the county commissioners’ meeting Monday.
One from New Jersey-based payroll and HR services company ADP called for an implementation fee of $101,700 with an annual fee of more than $252,000, County Administrator Jeff Taylor read during the meeting.
The proposal from Tyler Technologies of Plano, Texas, called for an implementation cost of $102,200 and an annual fee of $49,332.
Taylor and Craig Buche, county attorney, both indicated the costs were tips of icebergs — meaning, the proposals came with a variety of features including different software and application licenses.
“There’s a lot of nuances to both of them,” Taylor said.
A third proposal from Axia Consulting of Columbus, Ohio, arrived toward the end of the meeting. The package included a net fee of $244,350 and an ongoing maintenance fee of $375,000.
The commissioners accepted all three proposals for the county human resources department to review. Though Axia’s was accepted pending verification it was shipped ahead of the deadline for receiving bids.
SIGNS AND PAVING
The commissioners also green-lit plans to install new arrow signs along two roads Monday.
County Highway Engineer Kent Schumacher recommended installing two large signs with arrows pointing in a single direction at a 90-degree curve on C.R. 137 between U.S. 33 and C.R. 146 south of Millersburg.
“It is a sharp curve,” Schumacher said.
Another one-direction arrow sign was approved for the curve on the east side of C.R. 111 at C.R. 22 near Concord Mall.
Schumacher said C.R. 22 was re-aligned to “T” into the C.R. 111 curve during a paving project this year.
Meanwhille, another round of bids was opened for two road projects.
One of the projects calls for building a parking lot on a parcel of land the Elkhart County Landfill acquired along C.R. 7 near C.R. 26, Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said.
Three bids came in with Bristol-based Niblock Excavating at $69,835; Walsh & Kelly Inc. of South Bend at $122,560; and Milford-based Phend & Brown Inc. at $153,161.
The three companies also submitted bids on paving projects in the DeCamp Gardens subdivision off C.R. 18 in Elkhart and the Eagle Point subdivision off C.R. 13 in the Dunlap Area.
Niblock Excavating’s bid came in at $169,699; Walsh & Kelly’s bid was $193,300; and Phend & Brown’s bid was $203,203.
The commissioners accepted the bids for the county highway department to review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.