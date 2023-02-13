GOSHEN — A roundabout may be coming down the pipeline for the north side of Concord Community Schools district.
Not far from an already backed up and dangerous intersection, both county highway and Elkhart city street departments are constructing two separate overpasses to create ease of access to the Sunnyside area. Meanwhile, the C.R. 18, C.R. 13 and C.R. 115 intersection is in need of serious reconstruction for safety and to accommodate an expected influx of users.
In addition to this, a petition was submitted last year indicating Sunnyside and DeCamp area residents' wishes to have a bike path in their area which would also interact with the overpasses, The nearby Yellow Creek Bridge on Hively Avenue / C.R. 18 about half mile from Elkhart city limits is also in need of reconstruction.
The project has been in the works since 2015, but in 2019, the Elkhart County Highway Department began involving the public with a series of public information meetings at Crossroads Community Church. Use of federal funds requires the completion of an environmental document that includes public involvement, although there are a variety of ways of involving the public. McKenzie said comments received during the meeting were incorporated into the environmental document, which was released for additional public comment online and at the Elkhart County Highway Department, 610 Steury Ave., Goshen. They also advertised for the public to request a public hearing, to which only the Concord Township Trustee and Concord Township Fire Department responded. They were advised by INDOT to hold meetings directly with the fire department and the trustee to address concerns directly. It was held Dec. 10, 2020 and the conversation was recorded into the environmental document and the public involvement process was certified by INDOT.
“What that means is that Elkhart County doesn’t have to do any more public involvement. We’re done. We are cleared to move forward with the project,” McKenzie explained. The rest of the document was approved in February 2021, which allows the county to move forward with the purchase of right-of-way.
Later in 2021, the decision was made to do the project in phases so that the roads would not need to be closed down during the school year, and that emergency personnel in the nearby Concord Township Fire Department could still easily access roads just beyond the construction site.
“My point here is there’s been changes to the project, and we listened,” McKenzie said, adding that changes made after the document was approved do not have to be added to it, so more recent changes are not included in the available document. They also made changes to accommodate for semi-truck traffic and moved up the timeline for the repair of the Yellow Creek Bridge per comments made by the Concord Township Fire Department.
The project has already begun with right-of-way acquisition and tree cleaning already completed, and utility relocation is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. McKenzie said there will be no full closures of the roads during utility work although there may be flagging.
This year, the wall will be constructed and then over next summer, the roads will be constructed in phases.
Portions of the project have already been appropriated. The combined total from the county for the project is roughly $1.7 million and $3.4 million is from the federal grant, however, $740,000 of the grants will have to be reimbursed if the project isn’t completed, McKenzie clarified. The commissioners approved a portion of that funding, an additional appropriation of $1,475,000 for matching funds for the construction project and inspection services, as well as a $105,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for design costs and revisions.
The commissioners also approved $550,000 for the engineering designs for the Yellow Creek Bridge.