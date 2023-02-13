Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet possible. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM to 7 PM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&