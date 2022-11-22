GOSHEN — An increase to the monthly stormwater user fee assessed in Elkhart County could be on the horizon.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a resolution allowing for the revision of stormwater user fees for the Goshen Department of Stormwater Management.
Presenting the request for the resolution’s approval Monday was Goshen Stormwater Coordinator Jason Kauffman.
“I’m here today to talk to you about a stormwater fee adjustment that we’re looking at,” Kauffman said. “And as a reminder, the city of Goshen is part of the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership, which is composed of the city of Elkhart, Elkhart County, the town of Bristol and the city of Goshen. So, we work together to make sure our resources are going as far as they can to protect our water resources and to support our communities throughout the county.”
According to Kauffman, the county partnership’s stormwater user fee was established in 2006 at a rate of $1.25 per month, or $15 per year.
“Stormwater runoff is an issue for us because the more hard surface that we create when we pave over areas, or pave over vegetation, it creates runoff,” Kauffman said. “And that runoff, when it can’t soak into the ground, it has to go somewhere, and that’s where we come in with managing our stormwater runoff.”
Given how long it has been since the rate was adjusted, Kauffman noted that the partnership recently approached advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly to conduct a stormwater user fee assessment.
According to the assessment, the county partnership’s monthly stormwater user fee is currently the lowest in the area. As an example, Nappanee currently charges a monthly stormwater fee of $1.95; South Bend charges a $2 monthly fee; Warsaw charges $4.90; Fort Wayne charges $5.90; and Winona Lake charges $7.
“Goshen and our partners are down nearly at the very bottom at $1.25 a month,” Kauffman said. “The state average is at $5.74 a month, or $68.88 a year.”
Per the study, the partnership as a whole currently brings in about $2.6 million annually in stormwater user fees, while the additional monies needed come to about $3.7 million.
“So, from looking at that, they were able to determine that a stormwater fee of approximately $3 a month would be necessary to meet the requirements for each stormwater department to move forward and to continue to do what they are needing to do for their communities, and are looking to do,” Kauffman said.
As proposed, the plan would be to increase the county partnership’s monthly rate to $3, breaking it down into three phases beginning with the billing in the calendar years of 2023, 2026 and 2029. That change would increase the county’s annual $15 stormwater fee to $22.05 in 2023, $29.10 in 2026 and $36.10 in 2029.
The board’s members agreed with the proposed recommendation, and as such unanimously approved the resolution allowing for and recommending the current stormwater user fee to be revised to the proposed rate over three phases.
NEXT STEPS
Following the vote, Kauffman noted that the plan is to bring the proposal before the Goshen City Council for consideration during either the council’s Dec. 5 or Dec. 19 meeting.
In addition, he noted that the partners of the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership will also be presenting the user fee study and fee increase recommendation to their respective boards and councils in the coming weeks.