GOSHEN — Elkhart County stands by a new state law that prohibits the implementation of so-called immunization passports.
The county commissioners passed a local resolution Monday stating the county will not require county employees or residents to carry documents showing whether or not they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter county buildings. The resolution also encourages local businesses to avoid enacting such a requirement as well.
The commissioners cite concerns in the resolution that immunization passports would affect civil liberties, the sharing of personal health information and religious freedoms, as well as possibly leading to discrimination against protected classes.
“We, as a board, do not feel that it is right to require a passport providing your medical history,” Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said Monday.
Weirick also said the resolution shouldn’t be seen as a stance that opposes vaccinations or efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The vote came after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1405 on April 29. The measure, which cleared the Indiana General Assembly, updated state code to prohibit the state or local governments from requiring immunization passports.
COURTHOUSE AND CONSTRUCTION
The commissioners addressed several others issues during their meeting Monday.
Among them, they approved a recommendation to work with Illinois-based brokerage firm, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., on setting up an owner-controlled insurance program for the upcoming consolidated courthouse project.
The program would establish one insurance policy the county controls which covers the project’s contractor and potential sub-contractors at the site, according to county attorney Craig Buche. The county wouldn’t be obligated to pursue the program if it’s found unable to generate cost-savings or efficiencies, he added.
Plans call for the new courthouse, which will bring the county’s court system under one roof instead of divided between Goshen and Elkhart, to be built as a four-story, approximately 170,000-square-foot facility along Reliance Road. Construction on the estimated $60–$65 million project could begin sometime around late summer and finish by the end of 2023.
The commissioners also approved a contract with Rieth-Riley Construction to lead several road paving projects this summer.
The Goshen-based company was selected as the low bidder, with a nearly $2.03 million proposal, for the work.
Fourteen projects, totaling nearly 14 miles, are on a list to be completed as part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings program, through which the county received a $1 million matching grant.
The projects under the program include:
• C.R. 19 between C.R. 14 and U.S. 20;
• C.R. 20 between C.R. 19 and Ind. 15;
• C.R. 43 between U.S. 6 and C.R. 50;
• C.R. 35 between Ind. 120 and C.R. 4 West;
• C.R. 23 between C.R. 18 and C.R. 20;
• C.R. 31 between C.R. 34 and C.R. 36;
• C.R. 126 between C.R. 11 and C.R. 13;
• C.R. 7 between C.R. 38 and C.R. 40;
• Zollinger Road between C.R. 28 and C.R. 22;
• C.R. 127 between C.R. 28 and C.R. 22;
• And C.R. 3 between C.R. 26 and C.R. 28.
