GOSHEN — Elkhart County leaders plan to divvy federal funds into categories to help pay for various local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Administrator Jeff Taylor told the county commissioners Monday the plan calls for splitting $500,000 into four accounts in a new COVID-19 CARES Act fund. The county received the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security bill Congress passed in March.
Of the $500,000, Taylor said $125,000 would go into each account for supplies, professional services, equipment and capital items. The funds are intended for expenditures related to addressing coronavirus-related issues in each category.
The request for the new accounts came after Taylor sought to replenish money in another fund the county had been using for COVID expenses.
Taylor proposed moving $71,000 out of the county’s Cumulative Capital fund and into the Special Projects fund. The county’s been tapping into Special Projects to help pay for expenses resulting from the emergency.
“We are spending money that we had not intended to spend for COVID-related expenses, and those funds are dedicated to other needs,” Taylor said.
Commissioner Suzanne Weirick pointed out the county didn’t have a fund set up for such expenses when the outbreak hit locally.
Taylor said a claim has been submitted to have the state reimburse the county for the $71,000 that was used.
The commissioners approved setting up both the new accounts and replenishing the Special Projects fund.
The commissioners also approved several other funding requests. They included:
• Moving $75,000 to help pay for renovation and maintenance work inside the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen;
• Moving $50,000 an updated contract with Wellpath, the company that provides health care services to the jail. The addendum calls for Wellpath to also provide health care services at the Work Release Center in Goshen;
• And moving $207,199 to serve as the annual contribution to the county’s Economic Development Corp.
Another $50,000 was approved for the Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership. The money from the Environmental Special Projects fund are aimed at repeating a similar appropriation from last year to support a drug prevention program.
Jessica Koscher, the partnership’s director, said the program works with students in the county largely on peer pressure — discussing whether they use drugs and whether they think other students use drugs.
“What we find is most kids in Elkhart County are not using drugs. They’re just out there doing other things,” Koscher told the commissioners.
She also said the COVID-19 pandemic affected the group’s efforts this year. As schools closed down, more virtual conversations were held with students. In the new school year, Koscher said efforts to engage students will be done with respect to social distancing and continuing virtual discussions.
Koscher also said the partnership works with about 99% of the middle and high school students in the county, or about 13,000 students, per year. She added the budget for that is approximately $113,000, or about $10 per student.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
Among the other issues the commissioners addressed Monday, bids were taken into consideration for an upcoming bridge replacement project.
Transportation manager Charlie McKenzie opened five bids for the work on bridge 269 on C.R. 1 which crosses Fisher Gordon ditch near C.R. 46 northwest of Nappanee.
The bids came in from:
• Mishawaka-based Northern Indiana Construction Co. at $526,525;
• LaPorte Construction Co. of La Porte at $640,931;
• JCI Bridge Group Inc. of La Porte at $685,210;
• Goshen-based Rieth-Riley Construction Co. at $859,948;
• And R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc. of Defiance, Ohio at $897,566.
McKenzie said the project was designed in-house in about the last year and a half. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
