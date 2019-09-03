GOSHEN — On the day Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart welcomed a new chancellor, Elkhart County took another step closer to helping fund a new high-tech manufacturing training center at the campus outside Goshen.
The Elkhart County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve using nearly $1.48 million in tax dollars to support the project.
Ivy Tech plans to build a flex lab at the school, 22531 C.R. 18, to provide workforce training in advanced manufacturing skills. The facility would open up opportunities for the local Ivy Tech to issue degrees and certifications in Elkhart County, saving students trips to Michigan or other regions of Indiana for such training, according to Commissioner Suzanne Weirick.
“That will help our secondary education certifications and degrees, and that will also benefit the workforce locally as well as the businesses locally,” Weirick said.
She had responded to Goshen resident Glenn Null, who asked what the money going to the project will be used for and how it’ll benefit the county.
Weirick, a member of the local Ivy Tech campus’ board, also said the funds are part of a local match to Ivy Tech’s $1 million share of a grant through the regional Labs for Industry Future and Transformation — a grant supported by the Lilly Foundation and administered through the University of Notre Dame.
The county’s $1.48 million portion will come out of the C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 tax increment financing fund, and the money will support capital expenses for the project, Redevelopment Coordinator Natasha Kauffmann explained when she presented the funding request.
The Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission approved the appropriation following a 30-minute presentation on the plans last month.
“There’s a substantial amount of funds available in the TIF, so we’re sitting pretty,” Weirick said.
The Elkhart County Council will consider whether to approve the request at its meeting scheduled for Sept. 14.
The discussion came as David Balkin started his role as chancellor of the South Bend-Elkhart campus Tuesday, succeeding Thomas Coley following his retirement in May.
HIGHWAY PROJECTS
A multitude of other issues were also addressed during Tuesday’s meeting, including spending needs for the county highway department.
The commissioners approved a request for an additional $1 million for the ongoing road paving and road maintenance programs this year.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said the department is about $660,000 short of funds to complete the program schedule. Another approximately $275,000 would address other maintenance issues that came up earlier this year.
Commissioner Mike Yoder noted the request would push the county’s spending on summer road work to about $8 million this year.
Other votes approved:
• $500,000 was approved to make right of way purchases and associated costs for the upcoming project on C.R. 38 from C.R. 31 to Ind. 13. McKenzie expected more funds will be needed for such costs next year;
• $35,000 for a consultant to complete a traffic study for a connector road project at C.R. 40/Waterford Mills Parkway;
• $100,000 for consultant design services for three bridge projects involving College Avenue over Horn Ditch in Goshen, C.R. 1 over Fisher-Gordon Ditch in Nappanee, and North Main Street over Christiana Creek in Elkhart;
• And permission to begin a process to purchase new foreman trucks. McKenzie said the department is in dire need of one this year ahead of winter.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners also approved the appropriation of $50,000 to support an Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership program aimed at steering youths away from vaping and other substances.
The vote followed another vote taken last week approving a contract between the partnership and the commissioners. The County Council will consider the appropriation at its next meeting.
From there, the commissioners approved County Administrator Jeff Taylor’s requests totaling $200,000 in appropriations for a new body scanner at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen.
Taylor said he wasn’t ready to go into details on a machine yet as decisions are still being researched. The request was aimed at starting to get resources into place now.
“I wanted to get something into the pipeline immediately,” Taylor said.
In another vote, the commissioners approved a request for $97,500 from the Millersburg II TIF to help pay down Millersburg’s debt from a project to upgrade its wastewater system.
Kauffmann explained the TIF is being closed out at the end of the year, and Millersburg leaders wanted to use outstanding money in the fund toward paying off what’s owed. With a payment coming up this month, the move would help Millersburg save on interest fees, she said.
The redevelopment commission is expected to consider the proposal Thursday.
