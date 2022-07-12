GOSHEN — Faced with rising material costs, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to scale back the county’s 2022 Paving Program after learning the project had come in nearly $1 million over budget.
According to Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor, the county recently received one bid for the 2022 paving program from Rieth-Riley Construction of Goshen in the amount of $2,479,188. That figure would fund the paving of approximately 9.6 miles of county road, he explained.
However, he noted that the bid actually came in about 45% higher than expected, primarily due to rising material costs.
“The budget would not handle that amount, so the highway department is recommending removing four of the roads from that bid, and reducing the cost to $1,501,572,” Taylor told the commissioners. “And we’re going to lower the distance to 5.67 miles.”
Taylor noted that the segments being suggested for removal can wait until funding is available next year, and perhaps utilize Community Crossings grant funding to get the roads paved.
“They would be better candidates for Community Crossings than some of the others,” Taylor said, “which is one of the reasons for removing those particular segments of roads.”
For her part, County Commissioner Suzie Weirick noted that while everyone is being hit hard by rising costs these days, she’s happy to see the county continuing to move forward with projects, even if they do need to be scaled back.
“I think this is an important note that we are still managing as best we can with the financial resources available, and we’re not overextending ourselves,” Weirick said. “Everybody is experiencing additional increases in expenses and costs. Asphalt is definitely tied to the inflationary issues.
“So, I just appreciate that we’re not stopping in light of the increase of expenses, and that we’re continuing to do the best we can,” she added. “And I think we’re going to have to ask for some flexibility in accepting the situation with our residents, because we’re doing the best we can with the resources we have. I mean, it’s just expensive, as everybody knows right now.”
Her fellow commissioners agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
TRAFFIC SIGN ORDINANCE
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a new traffic sign ordinance aimed at warning drivers — particularly emergency vehicle drivers — of the weight limits of certain bridges throughout the county.
“There are several bridges that have weight limit postings on them, and if you recall, the county has a bridge inspection program where we have a third-party consultant come in and evaluate all 165-170 bridges,” Taylor told the commissioners. “Some of those have a weight limit posted on them because they are on the radar screen of getting repaired, or replaced, or needing work, which is typical of all bridges throughout the nation. There are bridges that just simply need work, and when the time comes, the weight limit needs to be posted as a precaution, and that’s done.
“In addition to that, it has come up that there needs to be emergency vehicle weight limits,” he added. “So, in other words, emergency vehicles need to know that they can or cannot go across a particular bridge so that they can make contingency plans while responding to emergencies.”
As such, Taylor noted that the new sign ordinance was being requested in order to allow weight limits to be posted on various bridges throughout the county aimed specifically at warning drivers of emergency vehicles about the weight limits of the bridges.
“Those vary from bridge to bridge — it’s not a consistent number across the board,” Taylor said. “And this is a requirement that has come down. I’m not sure which authority, but perhaps INDOT.
“The highway department will reach out to those departments who are affected by this ordinance — these bridges — and make sure that they’re aware,” he added.
The request was approved unanimously.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Accepted a $345,000 bid from R. Yoder Construction for the repair and/or replacement of the steps on the west side of the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen. The acceptance was contingent upon the Elkhart County Council agreeing to appropriate the required funding during their August meeting. Work on the project is set to being in the spring of 2023.