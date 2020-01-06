GOSHEN — Elkhart County will soon have its own lab to test people on probation for drug use.
The county commissioners signed off on a final agreement for setting up the lab during their meeting Monday.
Ross Maxwell, director of court services, made a final pitch for the plan, saying the county would purchase the lab for $36,750 and then spend approximately $30,000 per year to buy chemicals and equipment for the tests from Siemens Corp. as part of a five-year contract with the company.
“That would cover about 1,000 drug screens per month,” Maxwell said of the chemical cost.
Under the new arrangement, the county can conduct in-house drug screens of people serving probation terms or others the courts have ordered to be tested, rather than relying on outside vendors for the services. The lab is expected to be set up at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Elkhart.
Maxwell said the county spent more than $200,000 on the tests through third parties last year. He also explained the agreement that was reached — amounting to about $67,000 with the lab purchase as a one-time expense — is the least expensive option of those discussed. Making a cash purchase without a contract would cost about $69,000 per year, and a five-year lease of the equipment would be about $71,000, he said.
“I’m committed to the five years, and I think it saves the county a bunch of money,” Maxwell said. “I think it’s a no-brainer. I think it’s a win-win for the county.”
Maxwell believes the staff at court services should be sufficient for running the lab. But if more personnel needs to be hired, he said the county would still save money compared to what was spent in 2019.
The commissioners tentatively approved the contract with Siemens in December, pending a legal review. The deal returned Monday after some final talks between attorneys.
The deal also opens an opportunity for the county to consider using the lab for in-house drug screens of new county government employees, Commissioner Mike Yoder said after the meeting.
LANDFILL BURNING
The commissioners also heard information about a project that will include wood burning at the Elkhart County Landfill.
John Bowers, the landfill manager, announced the county’s solid waste district has received a permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to burn wood vegetation at the Landfill along C.R. 7 north of C.R. 26 for one year during daylight hours.
The permit does not allow the burning of trash, he said. It covers trees that were cleared at the landfill.
“We’re just taking out woods so we can dig a bigger hole,” Bowers said.
He said an air curtain diffuser would be used for the burning, a system intended to reduce smoke and carbon emissions.
Bowers has already given the Concord Township Fire Department a heads up about the plan as part of a notification process he’s implementing, he said.
APPROPRIATIONS
Among Monday’s business at the meeting, the commissioners approved moving nearly $6.4 million in appropriations from various funds.
The amounts included:
• $1.47 million for the cumulative capital development commissioner budget. The money was budgeted for 2020 during the county’s budget process last year, but it didn’t get uploaded correctly to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, County Administrator Jeff Taylor said. As a work-around, he proposed adding the $1.47 million to its budget as an appropriation. He said it’s the same amount that was set for the cumulative capital budget in 2019, but with an alteration explained in the next line.
• $434,886 to purchase new squad cars for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Funding for the proposal would come from money generated by bed rental fees at the Jail. Taylor said income from bed rentals is budgeted for this year, but the amount in the proposal is actually extra, unplanned income.
He said the plan is to use the bed rental money for new squad cars this year instead of sticking with the usual practice of allocating about $300,000 out of the cumulative capital fund to make such purchases. Then, that $300,000 could be used for building upgrades and maintenance.
“This is an opportunity, first of all, to give the sheriff a little more money to buy squad cars and give county government a little more money to pour into building maintenance and upgrades,” Taylor said.
• $219,544 as part of an annual interlocal contract with the local Humane Society for animal control services. The county will pay the total on behalf of participating communities — Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, Wakarusa and Bristol — Taylor said. The communities will reimburse the county for their amounts in the agreement. The city of Goshen would be responsible for $77,644; Elkhart for $126,500; Wakarusa for $6,000; Middlebury for $5,400; and Bristol for $4,000.
• $1,554,340 for expenses related to tax increment financing districts in the county. One appropriation called for $912,654 from the Middlebury Southeast TIF to cover part of the total cost for a project to extend fiber optic lines for improved high-speed connectivity to businesses in Middlebury. The funds would also cover accounting and reimbursement expenses in the district.
• Another TIF-related appropriation included $384,227 from the State Road 13 TIF. Plan Director Chris Godlewski said reimbursement payments can start being made now that a settlement has been reached in a sewer system installation project in Millersburg. The proposal would reimburse Lippert Components Inc. and Grand Design RV for costs the companies paid for the project, as well as for legal fees and routine expenses.
• $2,500 was also pulled from the Millersburg II TIF and $3,000 from the Middlebury Ag TIF, which are closed, for annual expense reimbursements. Both districts have one or two projects left to spend the proceeds on, Godlewski said.
Other appropriations called for:
• $325,000 for design work in a project to replace bridge 312 on C.R. 142 between C.R. 21 and Ind. 15 near New Paris. Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said the project is federally funded, and 80% of the cost will be reimbursed. Another $200,000 was sought for additional road and bridge repairs.
• $80,000 for a project to replace bridge 241 over Nunemaker Ditch on C.R. 32 west of Ind. 19 near Wakarusa. Another $40,000 for design costs for bridge 269 on C.R. 1 between C.R. 46 and C.R. 144 south of Wakarusa.
• $2 million for road paving and construction projects for the year. McKenzie said $1 million of the costs will be reimbursed through the Community Crossings grant. The projects involve: C.R. 17 between C.R. 18 and C.R. 20; C.R. 17 between C.R. 30 and C.R. 32; C.R. 33 between U.S. 33 and U.S. 6, and C.R. 20 between Best Avenue and West County Line Road.
• $6,000 to cover the planning and development department’s anticipated legal fees from code enforcement efforts this year. Godlewski said he anticipates collecting that amount back in fees over the year. Another $4,916 was sought for future mowing and trimming grass on nuisance properties from a fund built on past fines from those efforts.
• $10,121 to support projects to repair or demolish unsafe buildings. Money for the request came from a fund that holds lien collections, insurance settlements and direct payments from past unsafe building demolitions, Godlewski said.
• $12,000 for an annual commitment in the regional economic development strategy.
• $1,725 for entry, meal and data fees for conferences for redevelopment committee board members.
The commissioners also approved a contract with law firm Barnes & Thornburg to lobby state lawmakers on the county’s behalf at the Indiana General Assembly this year. The total is a flat fee of $24,000, said Craig Busche, county attorney whose services were also retained for the year.
Yoder and Suzanne Weirick led the meeting. Commissioner Frank Lucchese was absent for the day.
