GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners helped fast-track a project to boost internet capabilities at the county courthouse in downtown Elkhart.
The issue was considered during the commissioners’ meeting Monday.
With the majority of court hearings now being streamed live online, county administrator Jeff Taylor told the commissioners the current fiber lines into the courthouse along Second Street are no longer dependable. He noted the courthouse is connected to above-ground lines from a service prior to the fiber optic data network the county has installed and maintains.
Taylor called the current system undependable.
“We cannot have service lag or service drops in the middle of a trial. In fact, technically, they shouldn’t happen during a regular hearing either,” Taylor said.
Courts in Elkhart County have relied on an online platform to host hearings via live webstreams for the past several weeks, beginning around mid-June. Inmates in criminal cases appear through a webcam at the jail, and they’ve done so since March, initially as part of a video conferencing system. Attorneys and defendants free on bond have also been able to appear for hearings via phone calls or web streaming. The effort has been in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to encourage social distancing precautions.
The Indiana Supreme Court in March issued orders under an emergency rule that included letting trial courts suspend certain deadlines and hold most hearings remotely. Trials were also suspended in order to avoid hosting juries and large groups of potential jurors. Another order issued May 13 opened the door for courts to live-stream hearings through the end of the year.
The deadline suspension ends Friday, and the state high court in June approved a plan for trials to resume Monday in Elkhart County. Elkhart County Superior Court 3 in Goshen is on track to potentially hold the county’s first trial since March next week with a plan in place for jurors to remain socially distant.
With livestreamed hearings and preparations underway to resume trials at the four trial courts in Elkhart, Taylor sought the commissioners’ permission to put a rush job on a project for connecting the courthouse to the county’s modern fiber lines.
The plan called for deeming the situation an emergency in order to bypass the normal public bidding process and have the commissioners approve a contract with Hoosierland Excavating to lead the project.
Taylor estimated the project’s cost at about $230,000, based in part because of the situation’s urgency. He also estimated the work could be completed approximately around Aug. 31, and if it’s not completed by the deadline, the company faces a penalty of $4,000 per day.
The South Bend-based company was one of two businesses that were asked to submit quotes for the project, county attorney Craig Buche noted.
The commissioners approved the emergency declaration and then awarded the contract to Hoosierland Excavating.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners awarded another contract for a project at the Elkhart County Landfill.
John Bowers, Landfill and Solid Waste District, recommended accepting the bid from Elkhart-based C & E Excavating to expand a cell at the landfill along C.R. 7 near C.R. 26.
Bowers said the company’s bid of $728,200 was the lowest of the four that were opened Aug. 3. He also admitted C & E doesn’t have much experience in landfill work, saying he believes in offering the company a chance.
“After talking with them, I’m encouraged that everybody’s got to start somewhere and they can learn,” Bowers said.
Bowers also noted the company’s bid was more than $100,000 lower than the second-lowest bid that came in, and the landfill relies on an engineering firm that will provide inspections.
The commissioners also approved appointing Middlebury Community Schools board member Gregg Eash to serve as the school board liaison to the county redevelopment commission.
Another vote gave permission to transfer a retiring K-9 dog from the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Elkhart to the care of a Work Release employee.
