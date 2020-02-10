GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners took action for securing contracts on upcoming paving projects during their meeting Monday.

“This is the first sign of spring, actually,” Commissioner Mike Yoder quipped.

In one vote, the board gave Charlie McKenzie, county transportation manager, permission to advertise for bids to lead the 2020 paving program.

In another vote, the commissioners approved the execution of a contract with Niblock Excavating Inc. for work under a Community Crossings matching grant.

McKenzie said projects under the grant will cover about nine miles of roads, including:

• C.R. 17 from C.R. 18 to C.R. 20;

• C.R. 17 from C.R. 30 to C.R. 32;

• C.R. 20 from Best Avenue to West County Line Road;

• And C.R. 33 from U.S. 33 to U.S. 6.

The grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation will provide a 50% match of the costs, McKenzie said.

The commissioners on Feb. 3 approved the highway department’s recommendation to award Niblock the contract for that work after the company submitted the lowest bid of $1,897,807.

Outside the grant, McKenzie expects the 2020 paving program will cover about 24 miles of road this year. As usual, the projects will be split into two groups with separate bids for each group. The bid specifications are still being finalized, McKenzie said.

He plans to open bids at the end of March after their advertising period has ended.

DRAG STRIP DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Also Monday, the commissioners signed off on revised plans to update and expand the Osceola Dragway near Elkhart.

Commissioners give green light to dragway expansion GOSHEN — Two-thirds of the Elkhart County commissioners approved plans to update and expand the Osceola Dragway, including the addition of a n…

The board, by a 2–1 vote, had approved a proposal to rezone the dragstrip along Ash Road and West Indiana Avenue Oct. 21 as Hoosier Motorsports worked to purchase and expand the site. Plans included adding an approximately one-and-a-half mile road course off the racing strip, expanding seating for spectators and eventually constructing a new business park.

The vote followed a nearly three-hour public hearing as expansion opponents and supporters argued their points. In the end, the commissioners allowed the property to be updated from a collection of residential and business zones to a manufacturing zone with a detailed development plan. The approval also came with stipulated revisions to the plan, including additional buffers along the proposed race course to further separate it from residential properties, additional curves to help regulate vehicle speeds on the track, and a prohibition on the use of nitro funny cars and top-fuel cars at the facility, except as a special event once a year.

About three months after the vote, the developer submitted a new site plan that includes the added conditions. The revised plan was then incorporated into a rezoning ordinance and presented to the commissioners for their signatures, county planning manager Jason Auvil said.

The action came as the commissioners are defendants in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the approved rezoning and send the issue back for a further hearing.

The case, filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 Jan. 24, alleges the decision was “arbitrary or capricious.” The suit also claims the rezoning ignores the Northwest Gateway Area Plan the county adopted in 2008, which focused on the area as intended to predominately as a residential area. A legal decision from 1967 limiting plans to expand the drag strip then is also referenced in the suit.

The plaintiff, David Hancock, argues in the lawsuit that expanding the drag strip now will lead to increased noise pollution, more traffic, more safety hazards, property value declines and affect quality of life, the suit shows. Hancock, a former Baugo Township volunteer firefighter, also cites concerns the added race course would come within 80 feet of his family’s home along Wyndtree Boulevard.

A request on behalf of the commissioners was filed Monday, seeking more time, through March 21, to respond to the lawsuit’s allegations.

Plan Director Chris Godlewski said he didn’t know how the commissioners’ signature on the rezoning ordinance would affect the lawsuit. He also said the developer would have to decide whether or not to proceed with plans while the case is still pending.

“They have to make their own call on what they do with the project or not,” Godlewski said.

OTHER ACTION

In other votes at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved the appropriation of $350,000 for the county to shed internal servers and switch information technology services to Aunalytics Secure Data Center in South Bend.

County Administrator Jeff Taylor said the county council had approved the request Saturday.

The commissioners also approved renewing Randy Cripe’s contract as interim director of Elkhart County Community Corrections through the end of March.

The original contract expired Dec. 31, and community corrections’ executive committee recommended the extension, Taylor said.