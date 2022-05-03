GOSHEN — A team of early childhood experts in Elkhart County are working in partnership with the Monique Burr Foundation to make preschoolers across the country safer from child abuse.
Leaders from The SOURCE, housed at Oaklawn, CAPS and the Campus Center for Young Children have developed and are piloting age- and developmentally appropriate personal safety curriculum locally in childcare centers and home visitation settings being implemented by Healthy Families Elkhart County, which is accredited by Healthy Families America.
The lessons are based on MBF’s Safety Matters programs and will be available nationally once fully implemented. MBF provides prevention education to youth, with programs specially designed for kindergarten through fifth grade, middle/high school, after-school groups and sports teams.
Last year, child health advocates committed to launching MBF’s programs in Elkhart County schools and youth-serving organizations — ensuring children were receiving age-appropriate personal safety messages from multiple sources, but with common language. However, MBF didn’t offer a pre-school program. Local leaders volunteered to help.
“We recognized that there is a gap in child-safety curriculum for pre-kindergarten-aged children, both locally and nationally, and we had several members of our team involved in early childhood education and child abuse prevention who were excited to participate in this process,” said Rebecca Shetler Fast, director of The SOURCE. “It was truly a collaborative effort. Our team worked alongside incredible local and national partners to develop lessons and test them with some of our team members’ preschool age children. We knew that we were building something special with MBF.”
Those lessons are now being piloted more broadly in Elkhart County, as well as in pre-kindergarten classes in Florida and New York. They include fun and engaging activities for children, as well as optional activities that can be incorporated for reinforcement at home with parents. Developers also engaged illustrators Karen Kurycki and Michael Slayton, both of Jacksonville, Fla., to bring the lessons to life with a look and feel like children’s books preschoolers are used to. MBF will incorporate feedback from the pilot this spring and plan on a full release of Pre-K for the 2022-2023 school year.
“We have been partners with The SOURCE, CAPS and Oaklawn for a while, as they were implementing MBF programs in their community,” said Stacy Vaughan, vice president of Programs. “They are the epitome of a community that is taking a comprehensive approach to child abuse prevention, anti-victimization and personal safety education for children and youth, and they have been wonderful partners to MBF.”
To learn more about the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and MBF prevention education programs, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.
