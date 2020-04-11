The number of COVID-19 cases grew in Elkhart, LaGrange and Kosciusko counties, but remained flat in Noble County. No new deaths from the illness were reported in the four counties as of Sunday.
The Indiana Department of Health’s updated count shows Elkhart County has 83 positive cases from the new coronavirus as of noon Sunday. That figure is up from 71 cases the day before.
LaGrange County had two new case, bringing its total up to 12.
Kosciusko County has 18 cases, and Noble County still has 14 cases, the data shows.
The number of people who died locally from COVID-19 remained at three in Elkhart County, and one each in LaGrange, Kosciusko and Noble counties.
Statewide, the health department figures show there were 7,928 cases as of noon Sunday after 493 more people tested positive for COVID-19 from the day before.
The death toll rose to 343 after another 13 people died from the illness in a one-day period.
The data also shows 42,489 tests were reported to the state health department. Locally, 995 tests were reported in Elkhart County, 302 in Kosciusko County, 92 in Noble County, and 61 in LaGrange County.
MASKS SOUGHT
Parkview LaGrange Hospital is accepting donations of cloth face masks, mask-making supplies and unused, unopened personal protective equipment.
Along with completed cloth face masks, the hospital is now accepting mask-making supplies such as fabric (cotton, poly-cotton blends, rayon, etc.) and spools of 1/4-inch elastic or material for ties, according to Parkview officials.
Masks and materials may be delivered to the emergency entrance of Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Detailed directions for making face masks, including pictures, are available at parkview.com/homemademasks.
Businesses wishing to donate their supply of unused, unopened personal protective equipment, such as N-95 masks, isolation gowns, face shield or goggles, can also drop them off at the emergency entrance to Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
For more information, contact Christina Blaskie at christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 260-463-9389.
