GOSHEN — Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson has confirmed the results regarding two area school boards for Tuesday's election.
For Baugo Community Schools, the top three vote getters were Julie Newcomer Phillips at 1,342, Jamie Lee Wenger at 939 and Bill Gletty at 709. For Concord Community Schools the top three were Jennifer Davis at 2,641, Tara Michelle Towner at 1,870 and Stacy McDowell at 1,854.
"I have looked at the 'VOTE FOR' language for the Baugo School Board and the Concord School Board and have confirmed that the top three vote getters in those two races are indeed the candidates that were elected," Anderson said in an email. "I know that this has caused some confusion, but because of the 'VOTE FOR' language, I had to confirm it."
With respect for the "vote for" language, the ballot system used by the county imposes a limit on the number of candidates which voters can choose on their ballot within a certain district. Speaking by telephone on Thursday, Anderson encouraged voters to carefully read ballot instructions before voting in the future.
For more information, visit clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/voters/about-voting.