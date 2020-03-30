GOSHEN — Elkhart County employees are covered for sick time if they need to take leave due to COVID-19, and some now have official permission to work remotely.
The county commissioners updated the county’s personnel policy to add two new emergency policies with short, week-long shelf lives that expire with the end of the month. The vote at their meeting Monday essentially made official recent steps to meet state guidelines for promoting social distancing during the pandemic.
“The two new policies for this are specifically the policy for emergency paid leave and the policy for telecommuting,” attorney Steve Olson said as he presented an ordinance for amending the personnel rules.
The emergency changes are considered effective for county employees March 23 through March 31. The start date aligns with when Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his executive stay-at-home order, aimed at limiting unnecessary travel and gatherings.
Under the paid leave policy, employees don’t have to use their personal paid-time-off days — the county will cover them — for that period if they’re dealing with COVID-related health issues. Criteria in the ordinance includes those ordered into quarantine or isolation, or advised to self-quarantine, because of the coronavirus; those with symptoms or being tested; those caring for loved ones with COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms; and those exposed to others with COVID-19 or the illness’ symptoms.
The telecommute policy lets certain employees work remotely temporarily.
The commissioners are also putting the finishing touches on a second ordinance for having the county align with federal changes to the Family Medical Leave Act through the rest of this year.
The federal government’s new Families First Coronavirus Response Act calls for certain employers, including the county, to provide paid sick leave and expanded FMLA leave to employees dealing with a COVID-19 situation beginning April 1 and running through Dec. 31.
Olson indicated the FMLA-related ordinance would be brought to the commissioners for ratification next week.
The commissioners met Monday with changes intended to keep people from grouping too closely together. Doors at the county administrative building along Second Street in Goshen were locked, with signs asking people to call a county number for assistance. The doors had to be opened from the inside to let people in for the meeting.
Only a few people attended the proceedings. Most seats were put away, with just a few set out at wide intervals to keep attendees separate from each other.
The meeting came after the county set the local travel advisory to a “Watch” or “Orange” level Saturday due to the COVID-19 spread. The move, according to a news release, recommends residents travel only if it’s essential, such as going to work or for emergencies.
The problem, said Commissioner Mike Yoder after the meeting, is the county’s travel advisories are intended to reflect severe weather incidents. The advisories aren’t structured for serious viral outbreaks.
Yoder also acknowledged travel alerts and the governor’s order don’t really have much teeth to them. Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, which runs through April 6, includes a variety of exceptions such as traveling for jobs deemed “essential,” medical services, groceries, caregiving and outdoor activities.
“It’s confusing. I understand the confusion because it’s called a stay-at-home order, and then it allows all kinds of exemptions for where you can go,” Yoder said.
He also said local county police aren’t stopping motorists for driving during the order.
“Our county sheriff is not stopping people randomly to see, ‘Are you essential,’” Yoder said, adding he didn’t believe state police troopers were either.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners also addressed a few other issues during their meeting Monday.
They include approving:
• A change order, under the town of Middlebury’s request, to move a new Motorola tower, which would result in nearly $11,000 in additional costs;
• School zone signs long C.R. 41 around the Crystal Springs Amish School at C.R. 41 and C.R. 24 south of Middlebury;
• A sign warning of a T-intersection on C.R. 108 west of C.R. 27.
